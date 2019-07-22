State Police at Clearfield
The theft of a house identification sign is currently being investigated. Officers report a black house sign with gold numbers and letters stating “Fye 4203” was removed from a home at 4203 Viola Pike in Gulich Township Friday, July 19, through Saturday, July 20. The sign is valued at $200. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the sign should contact Trooper Nicholas Rickerson at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough Police
Lawrence Township
No injuries were reported in an accident Monday, July 15, just after noon. Officers report a Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Douglas A. Waite, 18, of Madera was east bound on state Route 879 when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2018 Jeep Compass, operated by Kathy M. Bauman, 63, of Olanta, stopped at the intersection of S. R. 879 and Bainey Road at a red traffic light.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured. Both vehicles sustained minor damage but were able to be driven from the scene.
Curwensville Boro
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
An unknown man exposed himself to a 68-year-old Reynoldsville woman on Big Run-Prescottville Road, Saturday, July 20. The investigation continues. Anyone with information should contact police at 371-4652.
State Police at Rockview
A Port Matilda man was cited for scattering rubbish at a property on Krout Lane in Benner Township on Wednesday, July 17. Kenneth Shawley, 51, was charged with leaving a large pile of metal roofing material on the property of a 56-year-old Pleasant Gap man without permission.