Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 21 at 12:23 p.m., a crash occurred on the 400-block of Egypt Road. This crash occurred as a vehicle traveling south drifted off the left side of the roadway crashing into a tree where the vehicle came to its final rest. As a result of this crash, the vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver, a 28-year-old Woodland man, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured but was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be evaluated. Police were assisted on scene by Woodland Volunteer Fire Department, Clearfield EMS, and Tibbens Towing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 1 at 2 a.m., officers received a report of possible vandalism or criminal mischief that occurred at the Armory on Coal Hill Road. The 26-year-old male is to make restitution at the request of military personnel of the Armory.
On Jan. 20, officers received a report of a theft of leased property in which Kody Best, 26, of Morrisdale had rented a 55-inch television and sectional couch in July 2019 with the last payment being made on Aug. 24, 2019. Best has since not made any payments, responded to store phone calls, certified letters, or attempts to get the property back. As a result, charges will be filed on the male for theft of leased property.
On Jan. 21 at 9:45 p.m., officers received a report of criminal mischief that took place at an apartment complex on Turnpike Avenue. Kimberly Houchins of Clearfield broke out several large sunroom windows from the inside of the residence which she is to be renting. Possible charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 18 at 8:35 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle traveling west bound on I-80 in the slow lane and another vehicle was parked illegally on the north berm. Sangyoun Kim, 32, of Levittown lost control and slid into the back of the parked vehicle, which spun out of control and came to a final rest in the median.
On Jan. 18 at 2:30 p.m., a crime occurred as a 22-year-old Reynoldsville male and a 40-year-old Reynoldsville female engaged in a verbal altercation which turned physical. Charges pending at Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office.
A 61-year-old Luthersburg man recently related that between Aug. 1, 2019, and Jan. 5, 2020, his case of dentistry tools was unlawfully taken from his residence on Pine Swamp Road. The dentistry tools were valued at approximately $3,000. Anyone with information on this incident are asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 13, a 36-year-old Emporium man shoved a 26-year-old San Antonio, Texas man numerous times causing the Texas man to receive stitches in his hand. Charges are pending.
On Jan. 21 at 12:30 a.m., police investigated a criminal mischief incident on the 1000-block of Mottern Road. Gary Schantz, 55, of Punxsutawney had the valve stem of the right rear tire cut off his vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 20 at 6:45 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling on River Road. As the vehicle came across a bridge he observed a deer in the roadway in front of him. While trying to avoid the deer, the driver of the vehicle lost control. The vehicle veered to the right and impacted a roadside embankment. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. No injuries occurred. Safety restraints were utilized.
On Jan. 22 at 12:14 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle traveling on Toby Road left the roadway and struck a house. The vehicle traveled to final rest over an embankment.
State Police at Ebensburg
Between May 30 and July 28, Brittany G. Winnings, 32, and Tiffany L. Dupas, 26, administered an illegal online gambling page by the use of Facebook. An investigation was completed by the Pennsylvania State Police who were able to corroborate gambling violations through the use of multiple search warrants and interviews. Gambling charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali’s office.
On Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m., a 57-year-old South Fork woman and Terry Logue, 61, of South Fork had a verbal argument that turned physical when Logue grabbed the woman by the neck area. No injuries were visible or reported. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Rick Varner’s office.
The station investigated an incident occurring Dec. 25-26 on the 400-block of Grant Road in which Robert Krouse, 28, of Gallitzin left his dogs in his residence. Due to the investigation and the condition of one of the dogs, Krouse will be charged for cruelty to animals through Magisterial District Judge John Prebish’s office.
On Jan. 15 at approximately 10:26 p.m., police were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on Frankstown Road. This crash occurred almost directly on the county line. A vehicle was traveling eastbound and struck a guide rail on the left hand side of the road, then overturned in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle’s driver, Cody P. Drass, 24, of Altoona, fled the scene and was identified hours later by Holidaysburg Pennsylvania State Police. Several traffic citations were filed.
On Jan. 19 at 12:18 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on West Second Street and Kokomo Road for summary traffic violations. A strong odor of burnt marijuana was emanating from the vehicle being operated by Brandon Smida, 18, of Altoona. After consent to search the vehicle was given, two pipes with suspected marijuana residue were located inside the vehicle. Charges filed at Magisterial District Judge John Prebish’s office in Cresson in reference to this incident.
On Jan. 21 at 6:10 p.m., a one vehicle accident occurred as a vehicle was traveling east on Ash Croft Road. Nathan D. Rowland, 18, of Carrolltown was driving too fast for the ice covered roads, while negotiating a right hand curve in the roadway. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to travel in a north east direction across the roadway. The vehicle then slid down a snow covered embankment, for approximately 20 feet, prior to the vehicle’s undercarriage striking the embankment. This caused the vehicle to roll onto its driver’s side. The vehicle then slid on the snow embankment for approximately five feet, before striking a tree with the roof of the vehicle. The vehicle then came to final rest on its driver’s side, facing north east. All the occupants were wearing seat belts and no one was injured in this crash. A citation will be filed at Magisterial District Judge Fred Creany’s office citing Rowland with driving at safe speed.
Charges have been filed against Devin Miller, 28, of Tyrone in reference to false reports he provided to police in reference to a crash which occurred on March 16, 2019.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 20 at 1:17 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling north on Route 504. The driver, Alicia L. Bankert, 40, of Philipsburg, failed to negotiate a right hand curve and traveled straight across the south bound lane, then traveled off the roadway and impacted a tree. Bankert was transported to Mount Nittany Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Further investigation revealed Bankert was driving while under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances.
On Jan. 21 at 5:37 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-80 in the left lane of travel. As the vehicle approached mile marker 146.2, the driver, a 39-year-old Morrisdale man, attempted to make a lane change to the right lane. Due to the driver traveling too fast for conditions and making a sudden jerk to the steering wheel, the driver lost control of the vehicle which then overturned onto its side next to the right lane of travel. The vehicle then slid approximately 10 yards off the roadway. The driver did not sustain any injuries during this crash.