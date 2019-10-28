Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
A 1998 Honda Fourtrax was found near Hale Road. The owner is unknown. Please contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800 if you can assist in this case.
On Oct. 28 at 7:32 a.m., a crash occurred when a bull dozer fell off a trailer and another vehicle crashed into the falling bull dozer, causing significant damage to both vehicles.
On Oct. 24 at 12:36 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Viola Pike and Veterans Street, when a car failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled off the road, and struck a tree. The driver, Brandon S. Ball, 39, of Madera fled the scene prior to police arrival.
On Oct. 27 at 10:25 a.m., a crash occurred along Route 53 near its intersection with Glendale Avenue, when a driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a fire hydrant in a homeowner’s yard, causing several ruts from tire marks in the yard.
On Oct. 26 at 11:07 a.m., police received a report that three stick reflectors had been broken on Cross Roads Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
On Oct. 17 at 9:05 a.m., Robert Lefort, 55, of Osceola Mills stole scrap metal from a 63-year-old Osceola Mills man’s vacant property, then took it to a scrap yard and received money for it. Charges filed through 46-3-04.
On Oct. 26 at 4:18 p.m., Amy Peterman, 46, of Curwensville was stopped for an equipment violation. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that both Peterman and her passenger, Joanne Greendoner, 45, of Curwensville, were in possession of various drugs. Peterman was driving under the influence. Greendoer was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Peterman was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Both were taken to Clearfield County Jail on parole violations.
On Oct. 25 or 25, an unknown suspect forced entry into a vacant residence on the 400-block of Reservoir Road and stole tools/construction equipment. The investigation continues.
Clearfield Borough
Police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation and found the driver to be intoxicated. Charges of DUI are pending upon the lab results.
Police responded to South Third Street for a report of a suspicious person. Police searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.
Police are investigating a complaint of harassment that occurred along Leavy Avenue.
Police assisted MHMR with serving a mental health warrant on a male along E. Cherry Street. The male was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a tractor trailer that became lodged under the train bridge on River Road.
Police responded to Spruce Street for a traffic complaint. Police searched the area and did not observe the vehicle.
Police responded to South Third Street for a reported fight involving three to four people. Police arrived and found the aggressor had fled on foot prior to police arriving on scene. The investigation is still ongoing.
Police responded to East Locust Street for a reported altercation. Police arrived and found that a verbal altercation had taken place between a male and female. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
Police searched the area of East Pine Street after a caller called stating a person was in their backyard on their swing. Police were unable to locate anyone.
Police handled a trespassing complaint along Daisy Street.
Police responded to an activated alarm along North Fourth Street and found that an employee had accidentally set the alarm off.
Police were called to North Second Street for a custody issue. Police were able to resolve the matter on scene.
Police served warrants on a female after she was located along Spring Street. She was able to satisfy the warrants.
Police were called to South Fourth Street for a female knocking on doors wrapped in blanket. Police searched the area but did not locate anyone.
Police located drug paraphernalia on a female along East Pine Street.
Police were called to assist EMS along West First Avenue with a combative patient but were canceled while en route.
Police filed charges on a Clearfield Street residence after he was observed removing items from a local business and leaving the store with them.
Police were dispatched to a residence on South Fourth Street for a suspicious individual. According to the caller, a female knocked on her door and asked to come in. The caller refused to let the female inside. Police were not able to locate the female.
Police served multiple warrants on a female at a Spring Street residence. The female was able to satisfy the warrants.
Police responded to a local business on North Fourth Street for an activated burglary alarm. It was found to be a false alarm.
Police were dispatched to a residence on North Fifth Street for a verbal domestic. Contact was made with the two individuals who agreed to stay away from one another for the remainder of the night.
Police responded to a fight involving four individuals behind a local business on South Third Street. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Officers assisted LTPD with a vehicle accident on River Road.
Police served a mental health warrant on an individual located at a residence on East Cherry Street. The individual was transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the CBT parking lot on Bridge Street. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw and then released to a sober adult. Charges for DUI are pending.
Police assisted LTPD at the Super 8 motel for a disorderly female. The female was found to be under the influence and was arrested for public drunkenness. She was then transported to CCJ.
Police were notified of a theft that occurred at a local business on North Third Street. A male was viewed on camera by officers taking door sensors from inside of the business and walking out with them. Charges are currently pending.
Police were dispatched to the area of the Clearfield Court House for a female who was possibly under the influence. Police arrived and the female was taken into custody and cited for public drunkenness. The female was then released to a sober adult.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 26 at 12:15 p.m., police received a call from an individual stating that he and his son were harassed at Holiday Hair. Officers contacted the individual and received a written statement. A 40-year-old Woodland man was leaving Holiday Hair with his juvenile son and Danae Cantolina, 43, of Frenchville, blocked him from entering his vehicle, then began to confront him about medical bills from a previous incident. The man asked Cantolina to leave him and his son alone. Cantolina persisted until she ultimately left the scene and the man contacted police. Prior incidents had occurred between the man’s son and Cantolina. A summary citation for harassment was filed against Cantolina.
Officers were called on a report of the theft of a wooden carved pumpkin that was stolen from Elliot’s Park. The theft took place approximately Oct. 25-28. Anyone with information concerning this theft is urged to contact Lawrence Township Police.
———
Police are investigating a theft of fuel from two Peterbuilt trucks which were parked on Airstream Way. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Lawrence Township Police at 765-1533.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a Clark Street residence due to concerns of a disabled male not being at their residence. The male was later located and found to be safe.
Police responded to a report of a female attempting to hit tires on a vehicle with an axe along Anderson Street. It was found that there was no damage to the vehicle. The female later returned and assaulted another female on scene in which charges are pending.
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons for a reported explosion. Nothing appeared out of place upon police arrival.
Police responded to a reported domestic along Filbert Street. The residents of the apartment building were questioned and the assault accusation was determined to be unfounded.
Police responded to an area business for a report of an unwanted male who was intoxicated and refusing to leave. The male was subsequently arrested upon learning of active warrants and charges are pending in the investigation.
Police assisted fire personnel for a landing zone after an accident occurred outside of Curwensville Borough.
Police responded to Dollar General for a reported retail theft investigation. The reported suspect was interviewed and it was undetermined if any theft had occurred.
Police assisted Clearfield State Police with an incident on Michilin Avenue where a female was reporting a custody and property issue.
Police observed pumpkins which were damaged in the area of West Street and Bailey Road, as well as missing campaign signs in the area. No persons were located in the area.
An area business reported a lost or stolen license plate from one of their company vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.
Police received a report of theft from a Maxwell Street residence where stone and a tailgate were removed from a pickup truck.
Police responded to a vehicle lockout along Filbert Street where the vehicle was successfully unlocked for the owner of the car.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 27 at 4:37 p.m., Cassidy Kaizer, 36, of Reynoldsville punched a 40-year-old Reynoldsville man in the face after a verbal altercation. The man did not suffer any serious injuries. Kaizer is being cited for harassment.
On Oct. 26, unknown suspect(s) punctured two tires on a 41-year-old Rockton woman’s blue Ford F-150 at a residence on Cardinal Drive. Investigation continues.
———
On Oct. 24 at 3:57 p.m., a crash occurred in which multiple vehicles had been following too closely and crashed into each others. All vehicles sustained minor injuries.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 1 at 2:13 p.m., a 51-year-old Mahaffey man trespassed onto private property on Rorabaugh Road after receiving a notification to not be on the property. Charges were filed.
On Oct. 29 at 11:06 a.m., police investigated a report of a one vehicle crash on Route 36 near Thrush Road. Troopers investigated and found that the vehicle failed to negotiate a downhill left-hand curve, travelled off the road and overturned. The driver, Robert Eugene Steel, 77, of Punxutawney was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
State Police at Ridgway
On Oct. 26 at 1:55 a.m., police responded to Russel City Sportsman Club rifle range area for a reported underage party. Upon arriving minors and alcohol were both observed. Shawn Schrieber, 20, of Saint Marys, Dakota Menteer, 20, of James City, Monika Fisher, 20, of Mt. Jewett, and Kanezy Schreckengost, 19, of Kane and a 17-year-old Kane male were cited for underage consumption.
On Sept. 26 at 11:43 p.m., James Eckert, 27, of Kersey was stopped for a traffic violation at Fairview Road and Main Street. Eckert was found to have been using drugs and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending lab results.
On Oct. 12 at 2:36 a.m., Alan Erich, 52, of Saint Marys, was stopped for a traffic violation. He was found to have been drinking and charges were filed for DUI.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 26 at 9:07 a.m., both Cody and Rachel Shearer subjected each other to unwanted physical contact. Both Cody and Rachel Shearer were cited for harassment.
On Oct. 27 at 4:19 p.m., Marie Berni, 30, of Bellefonte, repeatedly called and text messaged a 35-year-old Bellefonte woman, causing annoyance with no legitimate purpose. Charges are being filed.
On Oct. 26 at 11:40 a.m., Anthony Stover, 37, of Bellefonte trespassed on woods in Stauffer Road and hunted deer in a tree stand on property owned by a 63-year-old Bellefonte man.
On Oct. 26 at 12:51 p.m., a 15-year-old Milesburg male pulled down his underwear and pants and exposed himself to his friends and others on and near a playground.