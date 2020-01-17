Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Police are investigating a report of a stolen Yamaha YFM ATV. The ATV is green in color with a black rifle rack on the front. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On Jan. 16 at 12:40 a.m., an incident occurred while police were investigating an unauthorized use of a vehicle driven by Jessica Pearl Hudson. The vehicle was located in Clearfield Borough. Hudson was observed not stopping at two red lights, and emergency lights were activated. Hudson failed to stop the vehicle, and the pursuit concluded at Over the Mountain. Charges pending for Hudson. Hudson was arrested for the unauthorized use.
———
On Jan. 16 at 7:53 p.m., police investigated a traffic collision that occurred on I-80 west near mile marker 133. Angel Gualan Andrade of Woodville, Wisc. lost control for unknown reasons and crossed over both lanes before colliding with an embankment. The vehicle overturned on its passenger side along the roadway. Gualan Andrade was transported to Mt. Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was cited for Driving at Safe Speed. Moshannon Valley EMS assisted at the scene.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police responded to an incident in which a driver was attempting to park her vehicle into a parking space and struck a legally parked, unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported and damage was minor to both vehicles.
———
On Jan. 16 at 8:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Washington Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked behind their garage with an individual sleeping inside. Through the course of the investigation it was discovered that the male occupant of the vehicle, identified as Cody Stephenson, 26, of Clearfield, was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed for the drug violations, scattering rubbish and trespass by motor vehicle.
———
On Jan. 16 at 3 p.m., police received a report of possible theft by deception. A 57-year-old Clearfield man reported that he had hired James Buchannon Jr. of Philipsburg to make repairs to his Turnpike Avenue residence. The man paid over $1,300 for materials that were never delivered, and labor that caused an estimated $11,500 in damage to the residence due to the repairs being completed incorrectly. Charges of criminal mischief, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 15, state police investigated a simple assault where Children Youth Services were involved. Through third party information, the mom allegedly slammed her daughter’s head into a car door. The investigation revealed the mom did not slam her daughter’s head into anything. This case was unfounded.
———
On Dec. 18, a mother called to report that her juvenile daughter had a vape pen that had the odor of burnt marijuana. The vape pen was seized and placed into evidence. This incident is still ongoing.
———
On Jan. 10 at 1:54 p.m., troopers stationed at PSP Punxsutawney barracks responded to the Jefferson County Jail for a report of a possible PFA violation. Troopers conducted an interview with the suspect and obtained an audio file of the alleged contact. After further investigation it was determined that the victim did not pursue a final PFA order and the Jefferson County DA office did not wish to pursue charges.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 16 at 2:39 p.m., a one-vehicle crash occurred on Route 948 as a vehicle swerved to miss a fox in the roadway. The driver, Megan N. Lehman, 21, of Ridgway, lost control and struck the embankment — causing the vehicle to roll over before coming to final rest upright in the north bound lane. Lehman was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.
———
On Jan. 16 at 5:27 p.m., a crash occurred on Toby Road near Lovers Lane. A 46-year-old Saint Marys woman lost control of her vehicle on the icy/snow covered roadway, causing the vehicle to travel across the roadway and strike the embankment on the southbound side of the roadway. The vehicle sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash. No injuries were sustained as a result of this crash. Police were assisted on scene by D&T Towing.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.