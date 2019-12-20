Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Dec. 19 at 2:14 a.m., the fire marshal and Mahaffey Fire Department investigated a camper fire at a location on Colonel Drake Highway. The fire completely destroyed the camper. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Estimated damage totaling $3,000. There were no injuries.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.