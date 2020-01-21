Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 14 at 2:51 a.m., police arrested two people, Brandon Corman, 27, of Kylertown and Torie Snedden, 29, of Allport, for drug violations. Charges filed through the courts.
———
On Jan. 13 at 5:06 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 West for traffic violations. Subsequent investigation indicated that Scott Smith, 36, of Corry was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., a 47-year-old Clearfield man and a 44-year-old Clearfield woman engaged in a physical assault against each other at a location on Surveyor Road. Charges of harassment were filed against each person through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Jan. 18 at 1:41 a.m., a 20-year-old Woodland man was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Clearfield-Woodland Highway for speeding. Charges pending toxicology results.
———
On Jan. 18 at 9:34 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-80 in the area of mile marker 130.2. A vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it began to slide due to the icy conditions of the road. The driver was unable to maintain control of the vehicle and it continued to slide off the left hand side of the road and into the center median. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper. The vehicle was pulled out from the median per the driver’s request. There were no injuries as a result of this crash. Assisting on scene was Emighs Towing.
———
On Jan. 19 at 6 a.m., this incident occurred in which Jeffrey Schnarrs, 24, of West Decatur damaged a 2009 White Hyundai Genesis that was parked on Elizabeth Street. Schnarrs was charged with Criminal Mischief at Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office. The total amount of damage was approximately $1,500.
———
On Jan. 19 at 10:36 a.m., a crash occurred while a vehicle was traveling west on Route 322 near Oak Point Drive. The driver, John S. Dean, 56, of Tyrone, fell asleep and traveled off the roadway where his vehicle struck a guard rail. The vehicle sustained major damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in this crash.
———
On Jan. 19 at 12:58 p.m., this station investigated a domestic assault incident which occurred on Glastonbury Street. The argument became physical and a 26-year-old Hawk Run woman was arrested for simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
It was reported that $4,212.69 was missing from Burger King, via bank deposits, over an extended period of time. Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the person responsible was to be a manager, Bobbi Jo Cambria, 38, of Clearfield. Through the course of an interview with Cambria, she ultimately admitted to stealing money. Cambria was housed in Clearfield County Jail on the charges as well as three separate warrants through this department. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
———
On Jan. 18 at 12:04 p.m., police received a report of harassment via a conversation on Snap Chat between two juvenile males. The incident is under investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 24 at 2:56 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 28 near Game School Road. Todd M. Bailey, 22, of Brookville was driving south when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled onto the shoulder of the roadway before striking a sign and concrete blocks. Bailey’s vehicle was disabled and came to final rest on the west side of the roadway. Police were assisted by McCools towing.
———
On Jan. 11 at 1:53 p.m., police received a call from the COMP regarding the custody of a known juvenile. COMP reported that per custody of the agreement, the custody of the juvenile was to be relinquished two days prior to the complaint. This investigation will continue.
———
On Jan. 18 at 4:48 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred at the 90 mile marker on I-80 West. Ryan P. Shinkel, 26, of Novi, Mich. was driving in the right lane going straight when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right-hand shoulder, and the vehicle overturned, rolling two times. It then came to a final rest on the right shoulder, facing east. The vehicle was disabled as a result of this crash.
———
On Jan. 19 at 5:55 p.m., police responded to a residence located on Korb Lane for a reported domestic dispute. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a verbal altercation between a known 53-year-old Luthersburg female and a known 60-year-old Luthersburg man turned phsyical when the male pushed the female causing her to fall. The known male was cited by NTC for summary harassment.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 10 at 8:26 p.m., troopers were contacted in regard to an identity theft. Troopers discovered through subsequent interview that a 67-year-old Punxsutawney woman’s social security number had been compromised and used to open up an account. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On Jan. 11 at 7:50 p.m., Donna Hull, 54, of Westover was stopped for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop it was determined Hull had been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Hull was subsequently arrested, processed, and released into the custody of her daughter.
———
Members of Pennsylvania State Police Troop C will be participating in a driving under the influence checkpoint during the month of February. The sobriety checkpoint will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth.
State Police at Ridgway
Police are currently investigating an alleged child abuse incident in Kersey. This incident is under further investigation.
———
On Jan. 17 at 4:30 a.m., the Pennsylvania State Police and Windburne Fire Department investigated a two-story, single family residential structure fire on the 300-block of Old Route 53. Examination of structure indicated the fire originated inside the wall cavity around the chimney liner. The fire occurred due to structural problems within the chimney, which allowed the high temperatures, sparks or embers to escape to combustible areas in the walls. There were no injuries. The victims have insurance. Estimated damage totaling $300,000.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 31 at 2:13 a.m., police investigated a theft case on Nittany Valley Drive. A fuel card belonging to Guebara Delivery and Trucking was used to make unauthorized purchases for fuel. This case is currently under active investigation.
———
On Jan. 17 at 5 p.m., an unknown individual attempted to open a new Verizon account using a 50-year-old Port Matilda woman’s information at a Verizon store located in New Jersey. As per company policy of verifying personal info, the Verizon store did not allow the suspect to open the account, and the fraud department notified the woman via telephone. Upon being denied the phone plan the suspect fled the area. The woman was not frauded out of any money. Deptford Police Department, N.J., is also investigating.
———
On Jan. 18 at 5:07 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling north on Coburn road when it struck the right side of the roadway, subsequently striking a utility pole before crossing back over both lanes of travel where it struck a railing post from the porch of a residence on the left side of the roadway, where it came to final rest. This crash resulted in minor damage to the struck utility pole and the porch. The severity of the damage suffered by the vehicle during the crash is unknown. The severity of injury suffered by the driver is also unknown.
———
On Jan. 19 at 2:31 p.m., police responded to Bending Oak Drive due to a report of a domestic related incident. It was determined that no crime occurred.
———
On Jan. 19 at 8 p.m., police investigated an incident of criminal mischief in Philipsburg Borough. Investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 19 at 9:03 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on North Ninth Street for a summary traffic violation. Through investigation, the driver, a 39-year-old Morrisdale man, was placed into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges pending blood results.