Bigler Township Regional Police
No Report.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 9 at 8:28 a.m., PSP arrested a 60-year-old Madera male for DUI on view drugs on the 1200-block of Vulcan Road in Bigler Township, Clearfield County. Charges are pending.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On June 14, police investigated a theft that occurred at Lowes, 100 Lowes Dr. in Clearfield. A male suspect entered the store without any merchandise, selected an item and presented that item for return when the item had not previously been purchased. The incident is under investigation and charges will be filed upon completion of the investigation.
Police received a report of a drive-off that took place at Sapp Bros. Truck Stop on July 8 at 4:17 p.m. The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Between June 21 and July 5, a camp in Huston Township, Clearfield County, owned by a 28-year-old male from Kenton, Ohio, was forcefully burglarized. The camp was located on an unnamed dirt road off of state Route 153 about 1.5 miles from the state Routes 255/153 intersection. About $500 worth of hand tools,, $500 worth of batteries, two 100-gallon gas tanks, about 50 gallons of gasoline and $100 worth of cast iron skillets were stolen from the camp. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call PSP DuBois.
DuBois City
July 7
At 1:54 p.m., DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 300-block of W. Long Avenue for the report of criminal mischief. The victim advised police that someone damaged her bicycle. The victim advised police of the individual that she suspects may have caused the damage to the bicycle. The investigation continues.
At 5:51 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the area of Franklin St. and W. Long Ave. for the report of a yellow Chevrolet Blazer driving recklessly. Upon the arrival of police, they were able to make contact with the vehicle and its driver. Upon investigating the incident further, police were able to determine that the male was under the influence of an illegal substance. The male driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an illegal substance and charges are pending.
At 10:50 p.m., DuBois City Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Ave. and S. Main St. for the report of suspicious activity. The reporting party stated that someone was knocking on their door and throwing rocks at their window. Police searched the area but did not make contact with anyone.
Police were dispatched to 692 Liberty Blvd. for a report of two males in a verbal argument in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male who stated the two males arguing had been drinking whiskey and began to get into it with one another. He was attempting to get them both into the car so they could head home, as they had a designated driver. One of the males was very amped up initially, but through conversation, officers were able to calm him down. After running all parties’ identifications and confirming everything was ok, everyone was put into the vehicle and they headed home with out further incident.
Police had multiple traffic stops and warnings for traffic violations.
Police received a call from a female in reference to harassment by communication. The female is receiving multiple messages but isn’t sure who the number belongs to. Investigation continues.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On July 2 , PSP Rockview responded to South Second Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, for the report of fraud. An unknown person deposited a fraudulent check in the 46-year-old female victim’s bank account. The bank caught the fraudulent check and the transaction was not completed.
PSP responded to a crash on July 7 at 1:50 p.m. on Walnut Street in Howard Borough. Gary L. English, 72, of Howard, was driving a 2018 Ford F150 XLT east on state Route 26 and left the roadway, striking a mailbox and continuing about five feet before coming to a final rest. There were no injuries.
On July 1 at 6:28 p.m., PSP Rockview responded to a crash on N. 2nd Street near E. Spruce Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. An unknown person driving an unknown type of vehicle was traveling north when for unknown reasons traveled off the roadway, striking a traffic sign and then side-swiped a building. This caused minor damage to the sign, but no damage to the building. The vehicle and driver fled the scene in an unknown direction.
On July 7 at noon, a 30-year-old Philipsburg male struck a 24-year-old Philipsburg female at a N. Atherton Street address in Ferguson Township, Centre county, causing injury. Charges were filed in District Court 49-2-01.