Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Sometime on Oct. 17 or 18, a theft occurred in the 900-block of Graham Station Road. Unknown suspect(s) broke into a 48-year-old Philipsburg man’s garage and stole a Polaris ATV and a Yamaha ATV. The suspect(s) also gained access to the residence and stole numerous electronics. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 13 at 4:48 p.m., officers received a report of access device fraud in which Anthony English, 39, of Woodland, used the victim’s Peebles Credit Card without her permission. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Oct. 18
A Champton, N.Y. man requested officers check the welfare of his 47-year-old wife who had pulled over at Pilot to rest, and now he could not get in touch with her. Officers located the woman in her parked van, and determined she was fine.
———
A 67-year-old Treasure Lake man reported someone damaged a light fixture in his yard and smashed a pumpkin in the neighbor’s yard.
———
Officers received a report of a disturbance involving three men in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. Upon arrival officers learned that one of the men had walked into the lobby of the hotel. Officers located the man and handled the situation without incident.
———
A report of was received of a domestic disturbance at a Lesser Antilles Court residence in Treasure Lake. Upon arrival officers located a 51-year-old woman who said she had gotten into an argument with her husband over a misplaced remote. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 33-year-old Sandy Township woman reported that her storage unit on Beeline Highway was broken into and several items were missing. Investigation continues.
———
A 21-year-old DuBois woman reported that she had accidentally left her wallet near the self check out in Walmart. Walmart employees were able to locate the wallet on store video. Investigation continues.
Oct. 19
A 64-year-old DuBois woman accidentally hit the gas pedal of her vehicle instead of the brake while in the Commons parking lot, causing her vehicle to hit another vehicle. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
False alarm at Kay Jewelers.
———
Walmart employees reported a male and female were seen concealing merchandise, and when they attempted to leave the store without paying for the items, employees approached them, and they fled the store.
———
Officers were dispatched to a motorcycle accident in the DuBois Mall parking lot. A 27-year-old Treasure Lake man reported he had an issue with the throttle of the bike, causing it to throw him. The man was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment.
———
Employees of the Holiday Inn Express reported a man became belligerent at the front desk when he was not allowed to use a corporate credit card to check in because he didn’t have written permission from the owner to use it. The man was gone upon officers arrival but was later located at the Clarion Inn. Officers spoke to the man’s boss who verified he was approved to use the card. The situation was handled without incident.
———
Officers received a complaint regarding loud music coming from the Warehouse on DuBois Rockton Road. Upon arrival officers could not hear any music coming from the building.
Oct. 20
Officers received a report of a woman smashing cars with a baseball bat on Hanes Drive. Upon arrival several residents reported a known 64-year-old resident came out of her apartment and started smashing cars and at one point attempted to choke a woman who attempted to stop her. Officer located the woman at her apartment. Charges pending.
DuBois City Police
Oct. 21
Police were dispatched to Manor Motel to meet with a female. Upon arrival, she reported the Motel staff was trying to make her leave and she was unable to do so until her ride showed up. Her ride was to be there within the hour. Police spoke to the staff and was advised she was fine as long as she was gone by 1 p.m. No action was required.
———
Police had multiple traffic stops and warnings.
———
Police received a report of a theft of an Amazon package. The female stated that according to the post office, the package was delivered on Oct. 10 However, the female stated that she never received the package. It was also reported to Amazon. There aren’t any suspects at this time.
———
Police were dispatched to call a female in reference to a phone scam. Upon making contact with the female she reported a male called her claiming to work for a Tech company. The male stated she overpaid for software and wanted her to get on her computer so he could give her a refund. The female stated she knew it was a scam and did not give him any information.
———
Police were dispatched to the City Park Amphitheater for an individual causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, police made contact and was advised she has been the only one on the stage and was just singing. Police did not see anyone in the area that appeared to be disturbed. The individual apologized for the inconvenience.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 22 at 11:29 a.m., police responded to 6576 Main St., Mahaffey for an accidental shooting. A 32-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the left leg just below the knee with a 9mm pistol while cleaning guns. The man suffered minor injuries. Mahaffey EMS assisted on scene and transported him to Altoona Hospital for treatment.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
An incident occurred in which an 85-year-old Port Matilda man did not receive checks in the male from the Veteran’s Association.