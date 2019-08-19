Lawrence Township
On Aug. 18, officers conducted a vehicle stop for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Henry Martell of Curwensville, it was discovered that he was under the influence of alcoholic beverages. When attempting to identify the passenger, he provided false information to law enforcement. The passenger was ultimately identified as Bobby Martell who was discovered to have an active warrant.
The male then resisted arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody. Upon taking him into custody, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Through the course of the investigation it was determined that H. Martell was intoxicated and was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed on H. Martell for DUI and charges to be filed on B. Martell for false identification to law enforcement, resisting arrest and drug charges.
On Aug. 18, police received a report of a retail theft at 100 Supercenter Dr. that occurred between the dates of July 3 to July 31, 2019. During the investigation, the actor was identified as Brianna Grove of Winburne, who allegedly took merchandise displayed for sale without payment on multiple occasions via self checkout. The total of the merchandise stolen was $262.48. Charges have been filed at MDJ 46-3-02.
Curwensville Boro
Police received a report of a hit and run on East Street. There was damage done to the vehicle. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact police at 236-3858 or 765-1533.
Police took a male into custody on outstanding warrants through Curwensville Borough, Lawrence Township, and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s department.
Police served a warrant on a female resident of Curwensville on outstanding traffic warrants through Curwensville borough.
State Police at DuBois
A known suspect opened a credit card in the victim’s name without the victim’s consent. The investigation continues.
DuBois City
Aug. 14
Police were dispatched to the Harley Davidson shop for a report of a Jeep that struck something near the intersection of DuBois Avenue and First Street. The vehicle drove from the scene on flat tires and the vehicle was all over the road. The caller was unsure of the color of the Jeep, or the specific model. The vehicle was last scene turning onto DuBois Street, south toward Giant Eagle. Officers followed a fluid trail along with pieces of the vehicle that were falling from it. A wheel well was found at the intersection of Osburn Ave & DuBois Street. The tread from the tire had peeled off the vehicle at the intersection of Sandy Street. The fluid trail ended just past Fuller Avenue.
A short time later PSP located the suspect vehicle parked at a residence along West Long Avenue. Police spoke with a male at the residence. He appeared to be under the influence of something and stated he had not been drinking. The male was drooling out of the right side of his mouth and insisted it was from his nose running. The male had slurred speech and pupils were pinned. Police gathered the males information. The male, known as Andrew Vargas was advised he was going to be receiving charges for the hit and run accident. He was advised there was property damage at the Harley Shop, where he drove and spun his wheels in the grassy areas around the building. Charges will be filed along with moving violations.
Officers assisted State Parole with the detention of a male. The male was taken into custody with no issues.
Police were dispatched to the parking lot of the police station to meet with two motorists who were involved in a non-reportable accident along the 100-block of North Brady Street. The male drove into the rear of the female at the intersection of North Brady Street and Scribner Avenue. Both were in the south bound lane. The female was stopped behind several vehicles when she was struck from behind. There were no injuries and neither vehicle required towing. All information was exchanged for both drivers.
Aug. 16
At 9:26 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the area of S. Brady Street for the report of juveniles walking around with a lit blow torch. Upon the arrival of police, they were able to make contact with the juveniles and found that they had a lit candle and not a blow torch. Police asked the juveniles to put out the candle and they did without incident. No further action was needed.
At 9:54 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the area of High Street and W. Scribner Avenue for the report of juveniles damaging a sign. Upon the arrival of police, they were able to make contact with the juveniles and no signs were damaged. Officers cleared from the incident.
At 11:30 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on 1st Street for the report of a male sleeping in his truck that was parked in the business parking lot. The caller stated that the doors to the truck were open and the vehicle was running. Upon the arrival of officers, they made contact with the male. Officers secured the males truck and transported him to his residence, where he was released to his wife.
At 11:45 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Lane St. for the report of a possible breaking and entering. The owner of the residence stated that they heard a noise in the basement. Upon the arrival of officers, they searched the inside and outside of the residence and found it to be secure. Sandy Township officers assisted at the scene.
Aug. 17
At 4:09 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 500-block of Reams Street for a motion alarm. Upon the arrival of police, they searched the residence and found it to be secure. No further action was needed.
At 11:20 a.m., the DuBois City Police were on patrol in the area of Bush Court, when they witnessed a male urinating in public. Officers made contact with the male who was out walking his dog. The male admitted to police that he did this and stated that he was sorry but that he thought he was going to urinate in his pants. Police got the male’s information and then advised him in the future he needs to use the restroom inside.
At 1:52 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 200-block of S. Brady St. for the report of a burglary that occurred sometime in the past month. The victims stated that they had multiple items missing from their residence and garage. The investigation continues.
State Police at Punxsy
Members from PSP Troop C conducted a DUI Checkpoint on Aug. 17 and 18. The Checkpoint focused on removing impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth. During the checkpoint, members initiated one DUI arrest for alcohol and/or drug impairment. A total of eight citations were issued along with 34 written warnings for various traffic violations.