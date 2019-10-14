State Police at Clearfield
A Grampian man was arrested Oct. 2 after police conducted a search of his car. Officers report Kyle Westcott, 29, was observed operating a car with a suspended driver’s license. Drug paraphernalia was located in plain view in the vehicle. Westcott’s vehicle was searched. During the search, paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine was located in the vehicle. Charges were filed in the district magisterial court.
———
An Illinois resident received minor injuries Friday in a one-vehicle crash in Karthaus Township. Officers report Yury Pesok, 65, of Niles, Ill., was traveling north on state Route 1011, Quehanna Highway, when he lost control of his 2009 Harley Davidson Road King while rounding a curve. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. Pesok was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Karthaus Ambulance Service for medical evaluation He will receive a summary traffic violation filed through the district magisterial court.
———
A dog was found Saturday on Whippers Road in Beccaria Township. Officers report the dog is black, medium-sized and appears to be a Labrador breed. Contact was made residents living in home near the area but the owner was not located. The dog was taken to the Clearfield County SPCA where the animal was placed in its care.
Clearfield Borough Police
No report.
Lawrence Township
Officers are investigating a burglary that occurred Sept. 28 on Carrs Hill Road, Clearfield. The property owners, a 62-year-old Indiana man and a 65-year-old Indiana woman, had numerous tools and building materials taken from their residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
Officers were called Oct. 4 to a non-reportable accident on Washington Avenue, Hyde. They found a 2006 Jeep Commander operated by an unidentified driver struck a 2016 Jeep Latitude whose driver was also not identified There were no reported injuries and neither vehicle had to be towed.
———
A Grassflat woman was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail Thursday. Officers report Ashley Bowman, 27, was riding in a vehicle with Izaac Perks, 22, of Morrisdale, and Trey Nelson, 26, no address provided, on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway Thursday when officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation.
Bowman was wanted in Maryland for possession and intent to deliver. Officers did not identify the driver of the vehicle but said he was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for blood testing following a field sobriety test.
———
A Williamsport woman was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Thursday. Officers report Autumn Hall, 34, was located on the Clearfield-Woodland Highway with an open container of alcohol. She was found to have an outstanding warrant from Lycoming County. She was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail. She was later released and pled guilty to both charges.
———
A Montana man has charges pending following two separate incidents Thursday. Officers report being called to investigate a report of a hit and run in a parking lot located at 100 Supercenter Drive, Clearfield. While en route, officers were called to a motor vehicle crash on Industrial Park Road, Clearfield. The vehicle involved matched the description of the vehicle involved in the hit and run. Officers found the vehicle’s driver, Keith Leger, 65, of White Sulphur Spring, Mont., under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a medical examination.
———
Officers were dispatched Friday to the Clearfield County Jail for a report of an inmate in cardiac arrest.
———
Charges of driving under the influence will be filed against a Curwensville man. Officers said they received a report Saturday of a vehicle causing an accident with a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Clearfield woman on Washington Avenue, Hyde, then driving away. The driver, at fault, Justin J. Luzier, 23, was under the influence of alcohol. Luzier received field sobriety testing and then was housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges will be filed through the district magisterial court.
———
A Clearfield woman was taken into custody Saturday following an incident on Palmer Street, Clearfield. Officers received a report of a suspicious person trespassing While conducting the investigation a bystander notified police about a woman walking around with a large machete blade.
The woman, Brenda Lewis, 44, was located and dropped the weapon without incident when instructed to by officers. Officers discovered she was under the influence of controlled substances and was not wanted at the residence she was at. She was housed at the Clearfield County Jail on a probation violation. Charges were filed for public intoxication.
———
Charges were filed Saturday against two men following a traffic stop. Officers conducted the stop on state Route 879 for an expired vehicle inspection when they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Both the driver, Robert S. Wingate, 35, of Clearfield, and passenger, Daniel T. Womer, 40, of State College were asked to step outside the vehicle while police conducted the search. Officers located a small container used to store marijuana and a pipe. Womer admitted the drug paraphernalia was his. Officers released both men. Wingate will be cited for an expired inspection and Womer for drug paraphernalia possession.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at DuBois
A Penfield woman was charged with domestic simple assault and a Penfield man with domestic harassment following a domestic altercation Oct. 8 on Bennetts Highway, Penfield. Officers reported receiving a call about the incident from Tina Stewart, 46. During the investigation, officers discovered Stewart and Ryan Sprague, 36, had been involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.
Sprague was struck by Stewart on both sides of his head with a wooden board causing redness and welts. He also had scratches and claw marks on the left side of his neck and a red mark on the side of his torso. Stewart sustained a scratch and redness to the front of her neck as a result of the altercation. She was taken into custody and arraigned by District Magisterial Judge Jerome Nevling on the charges. Judge Nevling set her bail at $20,000. Sprague will be charged through the district magisterial court.
State Police at Rockview
No report.