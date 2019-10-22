Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Police investigated an incident of burglary sometime between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 at Customs Castings Northeast, Inc. on Pinetop Road. Unknown suspect(s) entered the building through an unlocked window and stole numerous power tools, then fled the scene. Anyone having any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Daisy Street for an altercation between a male and female.
Police assisted Clearfield County Probation along Pennsylvania Avenue where a male was arrested on a probation violation.
Police are investigating a theft and access device fraud where a female had lost her wallet and found transactions on her account.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 18 at 4:41 p.m., officers received a call of an active physical domestic taking place on Ester Lane. Officers arrived on scene and questioned the reporting party. It was discovered that the juvenile daughter of Sonya Ivie, 48, of Clearfield arrived to take some furniture from her mother that was previously arranged to be taken. Ivie and her boyfriend, Daniel Hood, became irate and stated that Ivie’s juvenile daughter and her friends were stealing from them. Ivie and Hood began to push and shove the juveniles and forced them out of the residence. Officers attempted to make contact with Ivie and Hood but the doors were locked and they would not answer. Summary citations for harassment are being filed against Ivie and Hood.
On Oct. 20, police responded to a report of an unwanted person at a Weaver Street residence. The suspect, Kristin McBride, had forced her way through the door and past the resident answering it. She began rambling claiming to be God, and left after residents repeatedly asked her to leave. While officers were speaking with the residents, another call from another residence was received. McBride had forced her way into that residence in the same manner and assaulted an occupant. Officers responded to the second residence, arrested McBride for burglary, trespassing, assault, and disorderly conduct, and housed her in Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
On Oct. 21 at 10:02 a.m., police responded to Sapp Bros truck stop to assist State Parole Agents with a search of a hotel room. Agents had located suspected drugs and paraphernalia in the possession of Sydney Bowman, 20, of Philipsburg. Bowman was taken into custody, and housed in Clearfield County Jail for the probation violation. Charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest are pending.
On Oct. 17 at 7:10 p.m., officers responded to a Collins Avenue residence for a suicidal male making threats to harm himself. The suicidal male was identified as Brandon Hawkins. Hawkins had stabbed himself multiple times in the stomach with a box cutter. Hawkins then left his residence all before police arrival. Lawrence Township Police and Clearfield Borough Police attempted to search for Hawkins in the local area. Police received a report that Hawkins was at Penn Highlands Clearfield and was being aggressive. Police responded to the hospital and attempted to control Hawkins. Hawkins eventually calmed down and was kept in the hospital for a psychological evaluation. Charges for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed against Hawkins.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 21 at 8:45 a.m., a known white male was cited for violation of PA Title 18 section 2709 for striking someone with a closed fist. This incident occurred on State Route 950, while the accused was on his way to work. The investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 22 at 2:07 a.m., the Cherry Tree Vol. Fire Dept. requested assistance from the fire marshal in determining the origin and cause of a structure fire on Stifflertown Road. The structure was a 32’ x 60’ two-story apartment building. It was unoccupied and had been previously damaged by fire in 2015. The structure was a complete loss. Two neighboring residences also suffered damage. Total damages are estimated at $50,000. No one was injured. There were no utilities active at the structure. The fire has been classified as arson. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney.
PSP in conjunction with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office has an active investigation involving the Big Run War Memorial Fund, located in Big Run Borough. This is an ongoing investigation; additional details will be provided in the future.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police are currently investigating an inmate on inmate assault that occurred at SCI Rockview. Two people were involved in a physical altercation. The victim sustained lacerations to his head and eye after being cut by a weapon made from glass and a plastic utensil. This investigation continues.
On Sept. 11 at 2:58 p.m., Clayton Policastro, 34, of Renovo stole a license plate from a vehicle in Lock Haven City and continued driving to the Valley Ace Hardware where he stole multiple items and left the area. Policastro was subsequently identified and charges were filed through District Court.
On Oct. 20 at 12:46 p.m., a crime occurred in which Lindia Sellers, 29, of Carlisle punched and slapped a 23-year-old Mifflintown man following a verbal altercation at the Meadows Psychiatric facility.
On Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m., police responded to an 18-year-old Philipsburg male’s residence for harassment via Facebook by a 17-year-old Philipsburg male. Charges were filed for this incident.
On Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m., PSP responded to juveniles fighting on The Meadows Drive. Charges were filed through Centre County Juvenile Court.
On Oct. 18 at 5:03 p.m., a crime occurred when Shannon Bacher, 34, of Houtzdale concealed several items in her purse and traveled past all points of sale at a North Centre Street business. The total amount stolen was $54. Bacher was taken into custody and placed into the Centre County Jail.
PSP is investigating a suspected theft of packages incident from a East Pine Street residence.
On Oct. 4 at 8:13 a.m., police arrested Jeffrey Krause for possession of MDMA and drug paraphernalia and a prohibited offensive weapon. Krause also had an active bench warrant out of Centre County.
On Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old Philipsburg woman found a note of threatening nature burning on her back porch. Investigation continues.
On Oct. 9 at 10:47 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Jacksonville Road, just west of Farm Lane. A driver fell asleep, drifted into the opposing lane of traffic and off the roadway into a cornfield. The vehicle struck a utility pole head on, shearing the pole in half. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported by Bellefonte EMS to Lock Haven Hospital for further evaluation. The front seat passenger reported no injuries.
On Oct. 21 at 8:56 p.m., a number of individuals got into an argument where there was excessive yelling back and forth at one another and obscene gestures being made at people. Non-traffic citations were filed through District Court.
On Sept. 25 at 1:39 p.m., police investigated a theft on Red Oak Drive. The suspect removed a bag containing clothes from a 37-year-old Bellefonte woman’s porch. The suspect did leave payment but removed the wrong bag. This is an ongoing investigation.
On Oct. 21 at 5:59 p.m., Mason Endres, 26, of McClure and Naomi Gano, 25, of McClure were cited for disorderly conduct as they were yelling profanities at each other.
Sometime between Oct. 13 and Oct 14, known suspect(s) stole a 57-year-old Bellefonte man’s vehicle. The vehicle was located being driven by the suspect in Lycoming County. The suspect was subsequently charged by Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department through MDJ (29-3-01).