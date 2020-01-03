Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 18 at 5:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart for a report of a counterfeit $100 bill. Upon further investigation, officers were unable to identify the two female suspects. Information to be forwarded to Secret Service.
———
On Dec. 28, officers responded to a call from Rite Aid in regard to a retail theft that took place on Dec. 20. Upon further investigation, the suspects, Megan McKenzie, 32, of Clearfield and Justin Blantz, 25, of DuBois were able to be identified via surveillance video. Charges to be filed.
———
On Dec. 29, officers responded to a call from the mother of a 14-year-old Clearfield juvenile in regard to her daughter being harassed. Upon investigation, the suspect, a 14-year-old Morrisdale boy, was identified and contact was made. Pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 31 at 3:31 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 36 near its intersection with Sylvis Road. A vehicle was traveling north and drove off the east side of the roadway, striking a culvert ditch. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, and the driver reported a minor injury to her hand.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 2 at 9:46 p.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash at Laurel Mill Road. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a chemical test of blood for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges pending lab results.
———
On Jan. 2 at 8:17 p.m., a crash occurred along U.S. Route 219 in which a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a deer and went off the road and into the ditch. No injuries reported.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.