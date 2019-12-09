Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 6 at 11:24 p.m., police responded to Seymour Street and Fulton Street for a report of a domestic incident. It was determined that a 28-year-old Hawk Run male and a 17-year-old Hawk Run male both engaged in the altercation. Both were charged with harassment as a result of the incident.
———
On Dec. 1 at 2:54 a.m., police responded to a crash in which a driver lost control and struck a guide rail. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 20, police received a report of a theft of a small amount of cash from the Cosmetology room of the CCCTC. The incident was recorded on video, and charges are pending.
———
On Dec. 8, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for running a stop sign in the area of Spring Street and Brown Street in the Hillsdale area. Upon making contact with the driver he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and requested to submit to a field sobriety test. Upon completion of the tests the driver was arrested for DUI and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. He was later released to a sober individual. Charges are pending return of lab results.
———
On Dec. 3 at 8:16 p.m., police received a report that a member of the Hyde Fire Department had taken a helmet belonging to another member from a locker. The suspect has been identified, and charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Dec.8 at 8:15 p.m. a crash occurred along Wilcox Road in which a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and drifted off the roadway, striking a mailbox and road sign before rolling several times. A passenger was flown to UPMC Altoona Hospital for suspected serious injuries and the driver and other passenger were transported by ambulance for suspected minor injuries.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 9, at approximately 2 a.m., members of PSP-Rockview conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Old Route 220. During the traffic stop, Holly Rash, 35, of Bellefonte drove a separate vehicle to the traffic stop location and parked behind the patrol car. Contact was made with Rash who was determined to be driving under the influence. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Dec. 6, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., unknown suspect(s) with unknown means set a dumpster on fire. The dumpster was located outside of the old Philipsburg Elementary School. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Rockview Station.