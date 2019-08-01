State Police at Clearfield
Police arrested Andrew Seaburn, 33, of Clearfield on July 28 at 4:47 p.m. on the 100-block of Spruce Street in Bradford Township after being in possession of a firearm after being previously conficted of a felony. Seaburn was also in possession of drugs. Charges filed.
DuBois City
July 29
Police were dispatched to a W. Long Avenue address for a female knocking on a door. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the female. She advised that she voluntarily left a known male into her apartment and that he was intoxicated and became angry and began trashing her residence. The apartment appeared to be disheveled and several items scattered all over the floor. She was advised to not let the male inside because this is what typically happens. She stated she lets him in because she has feelings for him. The male also took her phone and she would like it back. Police responded to the male’s residence to try and make contact with him and had negative results. She was advised to call if he comes back.
Police were dispatched to 100 Hospital Ave. (Penn Highlands Hospital) for a combative patient. Police were advised that hospital staff was attempting to restrain a 51-year-old male psych patient. Upon arrival Officers were directed to a room where hospital staff had already restrained the patient. No assistance was necessary as hospital staff had control of the situation.
Police were contacted by the Sheriff’s Office in Virginia regarding a male who had a warrant out of Virginia who lives in the city. Police made contact with the male at his residence and he was taken into custody. The male was transported to Clearfield County Jail until Virginia Sheriff’s Dept arrived to take custody of the male.
Police were dispatched to the area of 800-block of W. Long Ave. for a suspicious male. The caller reported that a male had arrived in a white car and was taking pictures of a residence. The caller reported that the male obtained several photographs of the building and asked if children resided in the building. The caller also reported that the male did not provide an explanation when questioned and then left the area. Dispatch advised that the vehicle had left approximately 20 minutes prior to the call being dispatched. Officers maintained a periodic check of the area but did not locate the male.