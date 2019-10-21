State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 30 at 4:02 p.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 in which a vehicle struck a large piece of wood laying across the roadway, causing the passenger front tire to deflate. There were no PA Vehicle Code violations related to this incident.
———
On Oct. 20 at 4:15 p.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 in which a vehicle struck a large piece of wood laying across the roadway, causing the passenger side tires to deflate. There were no PA Vehicle Code violations related to this incident.
———
A theft occurred sometime between Oct. 19 and Oct. 12 on Honeysuckle Lane. Unknown suspect(s) stole numerous power tools at the construction site and fled the scene. Anyone having any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to the area of Nichols Street and Turnpike Avenue for a male possibly under the influence. The male was reportedly throwing his cell phone at a residence. The male was taken into custody and transported to CCJ.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Pine Street and North Fourth Street. One vehicle was found to be on its roof. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
Police responded to the area of Barclay Street for two individuals driving cars in the yard of a residence. It was found that one of the individuals struck a stop sign and dislodged it from the ground. The individual was cited.
———
Police responded to the area of Ogden avenue for a dog running loose. The dog was returned to its owner shortly after being found.
———
Police responded to a residence on Power Avenue for a psychological emergency. A male was transported to Penn Highlands for further treatment.
———
Officers assisted LTPD with a physical domestic at a residence on Clarendon Avenue. Officers from this department cleared once the situation was under control.
———
Officers responded to a residence on McBride Street for a residential fire alarm. Smoke filled a house due to overcooking chicken. Clearfield Boro fire department also responded to the scene.
———
Officers assisted LTPD with a warrant service at LPV.
———
Officers responded to Penn Highlands for a disorderly male. The male subsequently was asked to leave the hospital due to his disorderly behavior. This department was assisted by LTPD
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 20 at 11 p.m., police responded to a residence on Clarendon Avenue in reference to found drug paraphernalia. Officers collected the items, which belonged to the caller’s juvenile daughter. Upon speaking with the parent, a juvenile petition will be filed.
———
On Oct. 19 at 7:48 p.m., police received a report of a female trespassing at Walmart. Further investigation by Walmart Asset Protection revealed that the female, identified as Mary Jayne Liegey, 19, of Clearfield, had also taken two pieces of body jewelry. Charges of retail theft and trespassing are pending.
———
On Oct. 19 at 8:52 p.m., police received a report of a male opening and using eye drops in the pharmacy of Walmart. The male then placed the eye drops back on the shelf out of the box and unsealed. The male, Clyde Coats, 27, of Clearfield, then proceeded to purchase a different brand of eye drops with the rest of his items. A citation for retail theft is pending.
———
On Oct. 19 at 9:45 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in Sids Six Pack Parking Lot for a moving violation. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that the driver, David Welker, 30, of Clearfield, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Welker was ultimately taken into custody and a small amount of marijuana was found in his possession. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, then housed in Clearfield County Jail until he could become sober. Charges to be filed on the male.
DuBois City Police
On Oct. 18 at 7:34 p.m., police stopped a Honda Civic for a traffic violation on Liberty Boulevard. Police made contact with the 31-year-old Rockton male and his passenger, a 34-year-old Big Run male. During the stop the officer located drug paraphernalia and controlled substance. Both men will be charged for the violations.
———
On Oct. 19 at 5:41 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100-block of Robinson Street, for a report of a vehicle that struck his vehicle and left the scene. Police made contact with the owner of the vehicle that was struck. The owner advised the suspect’s vehicle was last seen making a left onto Quarry Avenue, but he couldn’t give any description of the vehicle. If anyone has any information, please contact Police.
———
On Oct. 19 at 7:58 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200-block of Morrison Street, for a report of a theft. Police made contact with the victim, who advised police who stole from her and the property that was stolen. Police then made contact with the two individuals, who admitted to taken the property. The property was given back to the victim, who refused to have charges filed
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 20 at 4:07 a.m., troopers arrived on scene at an ATV crash with reported injuries that occurred on Hunters Grove Road near its intersection with Harriger Hollow Road. While on scene, troopers conducted a brief interview with the ATV’s driver, a 22-year-old Brookville man, and detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The driver admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to the crash and stated he struck a deer with his ATV which caused him to crash. The driver relayed that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but said his female passenger was wearing a helmet. The extent of each ot their injuries was unknown at the scene but both were flown via STAT MedEvac and Life Flight to UPMC Altoona to be evaluated. The investigation is currently ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
Sometime between Oct. 5 and Oct. 19 a burglary occurred on Boot Jack Road. A number of items, including $600 cash, silver bars, an Indian head gold coin and various jewelry items were taken from the home by an unknown suspect. This investigation remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 9 at 11:15 p.m., Joseph Lloyd Winter, 40, of West Decatur was found operating with a very dark window tint. During a traffic stop it was learned that he was wanted by Centre County Probation. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Ruger M77 rifle and approximately 7 grams of crystal meth and related paraphernalia. Winter was placed into the Centre County Correctional Facility on a probation warrant. Concealed weapons without a permit and drug charges were filed through Judge Nevling’s office in Clearfield County.