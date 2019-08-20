State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 19 at 4:11 p.m., a motorcycle crash occurred as Joshua Marcilio, 24, of Reynoldsville, was fleeing from State Police on SR879. Marcilio attempted to exit SR879 by utilizing the off ramp on the bypass of 879; however, was traveling too fast and traveled off the left berm of the off ramp into a grassy area and overturned. Marcilio was wearing a helmet and sustained possible shoulder injuries. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield ER for treatment. Marcilio was cited for reckless driving and various PA Vehicle Code infractions.
———
On Aug. 18 at 10:13 p.m., a crash occurred on Market Street, SR 879, in Karthaus. This crash occurred as Brianna Thompson, 21, of Emporium, failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The vehicle suffered damage to the undercarriage. Thompson was uninjured during the crash and was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
Clearfield Borough
Police conducted a warrant service at a residence on the 600-block of Dorey Street. Officers made contact with the male who was wanted by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s
Office. The male was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on North 3rd Street for a possible domestic dispute. Officers made contact with an adult male and female who were involved in
the incident. Both individuals stated the argument was only verbal in nature. Both individuals were warned of their actions.
———
Officers were notified of a male walking along South 2nd Street near Park Avenue Extension. The male was to be staggering and appeared to be intoxicated. Officers arrived and made contact with the male and determined that he was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. The male was given a courtesy transport home and released to a sober adult. The male was cited for public drunkenness.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 20, police received a report of two suspicious males in the area of River Road near Deacon Road walking through back yards of residences. Upon arrival, police located one male later identified as Denny Daub. Daub was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and taken into custody. Upon conducting a search, Daub was found in possession of a throwing “ninja star” and small amount of marijuana. He was found on adult probation to which he was housed in CCJ. Charges have been filed at District Court 46-3-02. The second male in the incident left the scene in a motor vehicle.
Curwensville Boro
Police assisted Clearfield Jefferson Mental Health with a mental health warrant on a Curwensville female. The female was located and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for mental health treatment.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on an individual for traffic violations and an outstanding traffic warrant. The male was taken into custody and was found to have other outstanding warrants through other agencies.