Bigler Township Regional Police
No Report.
State Police at Clearfield
PSP responded to a crash on July 27 at 11 p.m. on Glendale Boulevard south of Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township. A 2010 Ddoge Avenger driven by Lauren A. Hall, 21 of Altoona, was traveling south on SR 53 while negotiating a left hand curve in the roadway.
The vehicle traveled off the west should of the road and impacted a guide rail end with its right front end. Police detected an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the driver who agreed to perform field sobriety testing and subsequently failed tests. Hall was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to PSP Clearfield for a chemical breath test which later showed the driver was above the legal limit.
Hall is to be charged with DUI and related summary offenses through District Court 46-3-04 in Houtzdale. Assisting PSP on scene were Glendale Vol. Fire Co. of Coalport and Clearfield County Fire Police.
Clearfield Borough
Police issued a parking ticket to a vehicle that had been parked in excess of 48 hours.
Police responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of E. Market Street and 3rd Street. It was determined that a vehicle had let off it’s brake while stopped in traffic, resulting in it to make contact with the vehicle in front.
Police received a report of a missing adult. Police found the missing male to have had a doctor’s appointment that had lasted longer than expected.
Police received a report of a suspicious person walking on Clearfield Street. Police searched the area with negative results.
Police received a wallet that was found on Leavy Avenue.
Police were dispatched to Nichols Street for a vehicle accident. The caller reported that he had backed into a vehicle but could not locate the vehicle owner.
Police received a wallet that was located inside the Clearfield Fairgrounds.
Police responded to a disturbance at the Clearfield Fairgrounds that occurred after the fair was closed for the night. The incident involved multiple individuals attempting to open locked food vendors. As a result, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, controlled substances, and a firearm were confiscated from the suspects.
Lawrence Township
Police were made aware of a possible drug violation in the Clearfield Mall. Officers located the suspect identified as Trever Hartley-Miele, 33, of Clearfield. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the male was under the influence of controlled substances and was to have a warrant. Upon taking the male into custody, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and various articles of drug paraphernalia suspected to contain residue of methamphetamine. The male was ultimately housed in Clearfield County Jail. Charges filed for the drug violations and public intoxication.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City
No report
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
A wallet was found outside the Punxsutawney Area Hospital belonging to Tharea Lynch. Tharea Lynch or anyone who has information is to contact PSP at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.