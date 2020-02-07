Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 2 at 10:10 a.m., a crash occurred on Clearfield-Curwensville Highway north of Ferncliff Road, Pike Township. A vehicle was traveling east when the driver attempted to negotiate a slight left hand curve in the roadway and lost control due to icy conditions. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a guide rail causing the right front tire to rupture. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
On Feb. 5 at 3:10 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling southbound on Morrisdale-Allport Highway, Morris Township. Nicholas L. Decandia, 22, of Yardley was attempting to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle and slid across the north bound lane sideways. The vehicle then left the road and struck a telephone pole and bushes. Decandia then proceeded to flee northbound before ultimately being located approximately 14 miles from the crash. Decandia was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of drug paraphernalia that was located on Bridge Street. Police received the item and disposed of it.
Police were dispatched to a woman screaming inside a residence. Police arrived on scene and located an elderly female laying on the floor and in need of oxygen. Police were able to assist the female until EMS arrived. Multiple pieces of controlled substances were also located inside the residence.
Police were notified of a potential theft at a Bigler Avenue residence. It was reported that a known female had entered the victim’s house and stole approximately $300 in toiletry items. The investigation is ongoing.
Police obtained information on the whereabouts of a known wanted male on West Locust Street. Police were given permission to search the residence for the male. Police located the male hiding in the attic of the residence. The male was taken into custody without incident.
Lawrence Township
On Feb. 2, police responded to a report of a 17-year-old male lying on the side of the roadway near the Goldenrod Storage Sheds. Officers made contact with the male and found that he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. The male was taken to his mother’s residence and placed in her care.
On Feb. 6 at 4:35 p.m., police received a report of a theft from Sheetz on Clearfield-Shawville Highway that took place on Feb. 3. Two female suspects, Mandy Wisor, 35, and Christina Hepfer, 48, both of Clearfield, entered the store and took a lottery ticket from the counter and left without paying for it. The suspects were quickly identified. Charges of criminal conspiracy, retail theft, theft, and receiving stolen property are pending on both individuals.
On Feb. 7 at 3 a.m., officers responded to Susquehanna Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle. A black Ford Mustang, bearing PA registration KZG-4767 was taken from a residence. Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is to contact Lawrence Township Police.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Feb. 5
A 16-year-old Treasure Lake girl lost control of her vehicle on Treasure Lake Road when a truck crossed the center lane, causing her to drift off the road and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.
Employees of Royers 219 Auto Sales reported someone jacked up the rear of a pick up truck on their lot and took the back wheels off. The investigation continues.
Feb. 6
A Pacific Avenue resident reported that there was an unknown male walking around the neighborhood looking suspicious. The man was gone upon officer’s arrival.
Officers received a report of a dog running loose in the area of Wigwam Avenue who had jumped on the caller’s wife. Officer located the dog and spoke to the owner — handling the situation without incident.
A 30-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported being harassed by a 15-year-old neighbor boy.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, a crime occurred on North Eagle Valley Road when unknown suspect(s) removed a small window on the door, unlocked the door then removed a CB radio then fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
On Feb. 1 at 10:44 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-99 North in Benner Township for speeding. While making contact with the driver, Michael Blake, 22, of Clearfield, the odor of marijuana was observed. A search of the vehicle resulted in multiple items being seized. Police are investigating.
On Feb. 2 at 1:11 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop at North Seventh Street and East Spruce Street in Philipsburg Borough. Upon further investigation, a juvenile male from Osceola Mills was arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession.
On Feb. 3 at 2:18 p.m., police investigated an incident of retail theft at Weis Markets in Philipsburg. Charges are pending against Jollene Rabenstein, 39, of Philipsburg in relation to this crime.