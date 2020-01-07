Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 6 at 1:41 p.m., police were dispatched to West Branch School for a report of a fire alarm being activated. After watching video footage from the school’s security cameras, a known juvenile was identified and was shown to pull the fire alarm switch during a fire drill. Charges of disorderly conduct will be filed through Magesterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 5 at 10:52 p.m., a car traveling east bound struck a deer on the roadway. The vehicle suffered minor damage to the front driver side of the vehicle. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene and there were no injuries reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.