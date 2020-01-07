Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

On Jan. 6 at 1:41 p.m., police were dispatched to West Branch School for a report of a fire alarm being activated. After watching video footage from the school’s security cameras, a known juvenile was identified and was shown to pull the fire alarm switch during a fire drill. Charges of disorderly conduct will be filed through Magesterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Jan. 5 at 10:52 p.m., a car traveling east bound struck a deer on the roadway. The vehicle suffered minor damage to the front driver side of the vehicle. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene and there were no injuries reported.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

