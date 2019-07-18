Bigler Township Regional Police
No Report.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 15 at 8:30 p.m., PSP was dispatched to Company Row Road in Boggs Township to a physical altercation which occurred between the 20-year-old female victim and the 40-year-old female arrestee, both of West Decatur. Upon investigation, the 40-year-old female grabbed the victim by her arm and drug off the bed. Charges of harassment will be filed through District Court 46-3-04 in Houtzdale.
PSP investigated a theft incident that occurred on Jan. 25, 2018 at 8 a.m. on Cataract Road in Karthaus Township. The known suspect used the victim’s bank account information without his consent and made several withdrawals from the bank account. The incident is currently under investigation. The check amounts were $250, $150 and $40, while the total amount stolen from the bank account was $13,379.64.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Officers were notified by Clearfield County Jail staff that Trevor Anderson, 21, of Clearfield, who was recently booked into the jail via probation, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Through the course of investigation, it was discovered that Anderson was in possession of one plastic bag containing Buprenorphine. Charges were filed on Anderson for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to a parking lot along Woodland Road on July 14 at 11:45 p.m. for a report of a hit and run crash that took place along state Route 879. It was reported that a dark pickup had side-swiped a van driven by a 54-year-old Clearfield woman while both were side by side, traveling westbound. The van was in the off ramp lane for the US 322 exit. The bumper of the pickup struck the van’s rear fender causing minor body damage. The pickup then continued westbound and the van exited. No injuries were reported.
Police received a report of retail theft that occurred at Walmart where a known female, Tammie Owens, 53, of Shawville went into the store and then proceeded to under-ring several food items where she then exited the store without paying full retail value of the items.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City
No report
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
District Office No. 7 of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville for violations that occurred between Jan. 31 through June 12, 2019. The violation states agents and/or employees failed to maintain records in conformity with the provisions of state Liquor Code.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
A three vehicle crash occurred in I99 southbound near mile marker 78.2 on the bridge over Bricker Road in Benner Township, Centre County on July 17 at 8:43 a.m. An unknown black vehicle was stopped in the right lane for stopped traffic in front of it going down through the one lane construction zone south of that location. A 2006 Pontiac Torrent occupied by Robert and Linda Young of Howard were stopped behind the black vehicle. Carley Chambliss of Mill Hall and Larissa Lukens of Lewistown were in a Toyota Rav4 slowing to stop behind the Young vehicle. Haley Plotts, 24, of Mill Hall was driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty in the right lane approaching the Rav4 from behind. Plotts failed to observe the stopped/slowing vehicles in front of hers. The front of her Jeep struck the rear of the Toyota, which pushed it forward into the rear of the Pontiac, which was pushed forward into the rear of the black vehicle. The driver of the black vehicle did not stop and continued moving with traffic through the construction zone. There were no injuries. Plotts was cited for following to closely.
On July 15 at 10:30 p.m., two unknown persons were observed by the homeowner in Linwood Development in Rush Township, Centre County, looking into the residence at Oakwood Road via a window. It is suspected that these persons were spooked by the homeowner and fled the scene. It is believed these same two actors proceeded to a residence located on Corlwood Road and made entry into the residence. Once inside, the actors removed the victim’s purse and lunch box, which contained multiple personal items and U.S. currency. The homeowner was home at the time of the invasion. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police at 355-7545.