Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 8:31 a.m., a crash occurred as Mackenzie R. Lansberry, 20, of Clearfield was driving west on I-80 near the 116 mile marker, Lawrence Township. A tire/wheel combo came through the windshield/roof portion of the vehicle from an unknown direction causing significant damage to Lansberry’s vehicle. Lansberry was able to pull off the right berm of the right lane and contact 911. She was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands with unknown injuries, and she was wearing a seatbelt. The make and model of the vehicle which lost the tire/wheel combo is unknown.
———
On Tuesday at 1:16 a.m., a crash occurred as Morgan N. Conklin, 20, of Curwensville was driving south on Route 322, Lawrence Township just west of Mt. Zion Road. A deer ran onto the roadway and the front of Conklin’s vehicle impacted the deer, rendering the vehicle disabled. Conklin and her passenger, Hunter Bumbarger of Clearfield, were uninjured.
———
Sometime between Monday at 4:51 p.m. and Tuesday at 4 p.m., unknown suspect(s) threw a rock through a window of an old abandoned structure on Empire Road, Hawk Run, Morris Township, that is owned by a 56-year-old Hawk Run man. The suspect(s) then fled the scene.
———
On March 6 at 7:21 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Walton Street, Decatur Township. Subsequent investigation revealed that Emily Jones, 20, of Osceola Mills, was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 5:13 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Woodland Road and Wrigley Street for an accident involving possible driving under the influence. A man driving a black SUV had driven through the road closed sign and traffic cones at the intersection of Woodland Road and Wrigley Street, nearly striking a flagger in the process. Workers were able to get the man to stop, and call for police. The man — Charles Leggs of Clearfield — was observed to have signs of impairment. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, and released into the care of a responsible party.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday or Sunday, unknown suspect(s) removed a Nintendo Switch from a 39-year-old DuBois woman’s hotel room at the Super 8 Hotel, 8040 B Perry Hwy. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 13 at 10:45 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-80 west near mile marker 102.8, Union Township. Gabriel R. Rios Garcia, 59, of Miami, Fla. lost control of his tractor trailer and attempted to counter steer when the vehicle overturned onto its passenger side and struck a guide rail. Rios Garcia was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for suspected minor injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Andrian Sandy Volunteer Fire Department, Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Department, DuSan Ambulance, and PennDOT.
———
On Feb. 3 at 9 p.m., suspect(s) removed their own furniture and belongings from a residence that they were evicted from on Carson Hill Road, Brady Township. The suspects also took belongings of the landlord, a 65-year-old Luthersburg man. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 29 at 11:05 a.m., Nicholas Johnston, 30, of Falls Creek arrived at PSP DuBois for a Megan’s Law update. He was found to be under the influence and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
On Tuesday at midnight, police investigated a structure fire on the 300-block of Tozier Avenue, Sandy Township. Upon completion of the investigation, the fire’s cause was ruled undetermined. During the investigation, it was determined that the fire originated inside the interior of the structure. A 35-year-old DuBois man sustained moderate injuries and was transported from the scene. The man was flown to Pittsburgh burn center for treatment. There were no other injuries. It is unknown if the victims had insurance.
———
On Monday at 2 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and Glen Campbell Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a commercial structure used as a garage at the 1600-block of Hemlock Lake Road, Banks Township, Indiana County. Upon completion of the investigation, the fire was ruled accidental due to hot material that was being cut coming in contact with combustible materials. There were no injuries. Victims included a 40-year-old Mahaffey woman and a 51-year-old Glen Campbell man.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 5:20 p.m., a 34-year-old Bellefonte woman arrived at PSP Rockview station to make report of a PFA violation. Upon interviewing the woman, it was related that her ex-fiancé messaged her via Facebook Messenger from the Facebook account of a mutual friend. The woman was able to provide a screenshot of the message she received from the account, which related the ex-fiancé, a 26-year-old Philipsburg man, asking the woman to add him on Snapchat. A follow-up interview was conducted with the mutual friend who confirmed the woman’s allegations. Contempt for Violation of Order charges were prepared and sent to the on-call Magistrate. The incident is pending in court.
————
On Monday at 2:35 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred in the parking lot of Weis Market, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County as Patricia J. Mulhollem, 92, of Morrisdale, struck a light pole in the parking lot. Mulhollem was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for her injuries. Assisted on scene by Hope Fire Company, Reliance Fire Company and Moshannon Valley EMS.