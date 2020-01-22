Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 14 at 6:30 a.m., police investigated a theft from a motor vehicle which occurred on Laurel Run Road. During the course of this crime, a 38-year-old Woodland man entered into a 39-year-old Clearfield man’s car and removed the keys. The investigation is still ongoing. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Jan. 21 at 3:01 p.m., police investigated a case of disorderly conduct. The suspect, Katelynn Heichel, 23, of Clearfield has been cited through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Jan. 21 at 4:43 p.m., in which a vehicle traveling northbound on Irwin Drive went off the roadway. The vehicle traveled down over an embankment and impacted small tree(s) causing minor damage to the front bumper area. The vehicle was struck due to being down over an embankment but still drivable. Dunlap Towing was contacting and assisted the vehicle back onto the roadawy. The vehicle was then driven from the crash scene. The driver was not injured due to this crash.
Clearfield Borough Police
Police were dispatched to a residence on Williams Street for a suspicious male. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male showed up to the residence, knocked on the door, and asked for an individual that did not live there. The male was informed that the person did not live there so he left. About a half hour later, the male knocked on the door again asking for the same individual and left again. Police were not able to locate the male.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police Department with a vehicle pursuit in the Hyde area. One male was taken into custody.
———
Officers responded to an activated alarm at a church located on North Second Street. The church was secure and a keyholder was contacted to shut the alarm off.
———
Police were dispatched to a psychological emergency at a residence on North Fifth Street. Upon arrival, it was found that an intoxicated male and a female were in an argument. The male did not appear to be having an emergency. Officers cleared.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police Department with a psychological emergency at the Edgewood Apartments. One male was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
———
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Sixth Street and Cambria Drive for a report of wires laying on the roadway. Upon arrival, it was found that it was a phone line laying on the roadway and was able to be safely removed.
———
Officers were dispatched to a parking lot on North Third Street for a male possibly having a psychological emergency. Officers met with the male who agreed to go to the hospital with EMS to undergo a voluntary mental health evaluation.
———
A female entered the police station to retrieve items. The female was known to hold an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and took the female into custody and transported her to the Clearfield County Jail.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 21 at 11:14 p.m., police responded to a report of a female covered in snow on Turnpike Avenue walking down the middle of the road screaming as loudly as she could. The report also indicated the female would sit in the middle of Turnpike Avenue and residents nearby were directing traffic around her to avoid her being struck. It was learned that the female was Kimberly Houchins, 41, who had been involved in an incident earlier in the evening and was being sought by police. Houchins was heavily intoxicated and was taken to the Clearfield Emergency Room for an evaluation and treatment for hypothermia. Charges for public drunk and disorderly conduct to be filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Police are investigating an incident of found drugs and paraphernalia in the area of Route 36 and Sprankle Mills Road. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 20 at 6:45 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling west on River Road. As the vehicle came across a bridge, the driver, a 56-year-old Erie man, observed a deer in the roadway in front of him. While trying to avoid the deer, the driver lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle veered to the right and impacted a roadside embankment. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. No injuries occurred. Safety restraints were utilized.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 19 at 3 a.m., a crash occurred on Magee Road. Michael D. Kline, 29, of Gallitzin lost control of his vehicle on a snow covered roadway and traveled off the north berm striking an embankment. The vehicle struck a tree left of the traffic way and spun out coming to final rest in the westbound travel lane. Assisted by Munster Salvage. Kline was cited for VC 3361 (Driving vehicle at safe speed) at District Court 7-3-07
State Police at Rockview
Police are currently investigating an incident of indecent assault at West Dowdy Hole Road. This investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 20 at 1:17 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling north on Route 504. A driver failed to negotiate a right hand curve and traveled straight across the south bound lane. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and impacted a tree where it came to final rest. The driver, Alicia L. Bankert, 40, of Philipsburg was transported to Mount Nittany Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Further investigation revealed Bankert was driving the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances.
———
On Jan. 21 at 5:37 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it attempted to make a lane change. The driver was traveling too fast for conditions. A sudden jerk to the steering wheel caused the driver to lose control. The vehicle then overturned onto its side off the right lane of travel. The vehicle then slid approximately 10 yards off the roadway. The driver did not sustain any injuries during the crash.