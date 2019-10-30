Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a residence on Park Avenue due to a mailbox being struck by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and notify the owner of the incident. Further investigation.
———
This station along with Lawrence Township Police Department responded to a residence on East Locust Street for a warrant service. One female was taken into custody on the warrant and a male was subsequently arrested for his actions while police were trying to place the female into custody.
———
Police from this department assisted Lawrence Township Police Department with a psychological emergency in the area of Jury Street.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 29 at 6 p.m., police were summoned to South Sixth Street for a report of found keys. The keys can be recovered at the Lawrence Township Police by the owner.
———
Police received a report of bad checks that were received by Martell Sales & Services, Inc. It was discovered the checks, issued by the owner of Hollabaugh Glass, Kathy Beuchat, were returned due to insufficient funds. Charges filed against Beuchat.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Oct. 28
The father and step father of a 14-year-old Treasure Lake boy reported that a 15-year-old Falls Creek boy was sending him harassing messages on social media. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A tractor trailer driver reported that another truck hit his while it was parked in the Pilot parking lot. Minor damages and no injuries were reported.
Oct. 29
Employees of Lowes reported that two individuals took a chainsaw and a two pack of 24 volt batteries from the store without paying for them, on Sunday Oct. 27. Investigation continues.
———
Employees of Monroe Muffler reported a customer passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival officers located the 57 year old Hanes Drive man who had driven a 64-year-old neighbors vehicle to the store for service. The neighbor was with him and had taken the keys to the vehicle because he was drunk. Charges pending.
———
A 30-year-old Hanes Drive man reported that this 20-year-old estranged wife kicked him when they got into argument over custody issues. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.