Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 20 at 1:57 p.m., a crash occurred as Teresa Cowder, 54, of Cleafield, was traveling North on SR 153, Krebs Highway, when she lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled onto the East berm for approximately 30 feet causing the vehicle to spin and hit a guide rail when with the drivers side. After impact, the vehicle traveled approximately 10 feet East coming to rest off the East shoulder of SR 153, Krebs Highway, facing East.
Cowder is to be cited through District Court 46-3-04. PSP was assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Fire Company and Clearfield EMS.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 20 at 7:53 p.m., police were on patrol on Fire Tower Road when they witnessed a male urinating alongside the road. Officers made contact with the male and witnessed the male to be intoxicated. The male was then found to have an open container of beer in the cup holder of his car. The male was told to call for a ride where a sober individual arrived shortly after to take him home.
———
On Aug. 21 at 12:56 a.m., officers were notified that Jerry A. Lefort Jr., 34 of Clearfield, was to be located at the Edgewood Apartment Complex, while having an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department, for failure to appear. Officers ultimately arrived on scene, locating Lefort, in which he began to lead officers in a foot chase throughout the complex, where he was ultimately caught and taken into custody. Lefort was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail, where he was housed on his warrant. Charged filed on Lefort for flight to avoid apprehension. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
Curwensville Boro
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City
Sandy Township
Aug. 19
A vehicle driven by a 24-year old Penfield woman backed out of a parking space in the pickup area of Walmart and hit a vehicle that was being driven by a 58-year-old Sigel man who was pulling into the area. Minor to moderate damage and no injuries reported.
———
Officers received a report of a dog in a crate in the back of a pick up truck in the Walmart parking lot. The weather was cool and there were no adverse circumstances reported. The truck and dog were gone upon officers arrival.
———
A Treasure Lake woman reported hat her 28-year-old son took his children for a walk and she believed he was under the influence. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the man or the children.
———
A vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Treasure Lake man and a vehicle driven 72-year-old Rockton woman collided when both pulled out from opposite sides of Rich Highway. Moderate to severe damage and no injuries reported.
———
False alarm at CNB.
———
A 46-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported that her 28-year-old and 22-year-old sons were fighting her front yard. The men had stopped fighting and left the area prior to officers arrival.
Aug. 20
Officers received a report of a gun taken from a vehicle parked in the owner’s driveway on Oklahoma Salem Road. Investigation continues.
———
A 61-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported receiving threatening text messages from an unknown man that were meant for her 40-year-old son. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 71-year-old DuBois woman reported receiving a call from an unknown male who was requesting to verify her social security number. She recognized the call as a scam and did not release any information.
———
Officers received a report of a suspicious man looking under vehicles in the Commons Parking lot. The man was gone upon officers arrival.
State Police at Punxsy
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
