Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 30 at 8:55 a.m. a suspect was transferred from SCI Quehanna Boot Camp via bus from Philipsburg and was supposed to report to ADAPT (halfway house) 208 Madison Ave., Reading. The suspect failed to show and in doing so became an escapee.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Spruce Street for a parking compliant. Police arrived and did find a vehicle parked illegally on the street.
Police were called to East Market and South Front streets for a report of a cooler that had been abandoned. Police did locate the orange cooler that contained bottles of water. The owner may contact police to retrieve the items.
Police responded to East Cherry Street for kids that were outside unattended. Police arrived and were able to handle the situation.
Police responded to South Fourth Street for a parking complaint where a vehicle was blocking a person’s driveway. While on scene the driver arrived and moved the vehicle.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 30 at 4:29 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart Supercenter on a report that Travis Lee Jackson, 30, of Clearfield, committed a retail theft then fled on foot through the parking lot and into a wooded area. A search was conducted with negative findings and Jackson is still at large. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Travis Jackson is urged to contact the Lawrence Township Police at 765-1647.
On Oct. 31 at 8:10 a.m. recovered a black in color Cricket ZTE cell phone and a black and gray in color head lamp located in the area of Clearfield-Woodland Highway. Anyone missing these items and able to show possible ownership is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 26 at 7:02 p.m., a hit-and-run crash occurred in the Moose Lodge #954 parking lot. No injuries were reported and both vehicles sustained minor damage.
State Police at Ridgway
On Oct. 25 at 3:17 p.m., a 33-year-old Aaronsburg man’s identity was compromised to open up an account.
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 27 at 11:06 a.m., a crash occurred when a driver lost control while switching lanes and struck a guide rail.
On Oct. 23 at 10:07 p.m., a crash occurred in which a driver, Arnold J. Arrazola, 63, of Hollywood, Fla., was traveling too fast along the right curve of the I-80 West Exit 161 exit ramp. Arrazola’s vehicle overturned, and he was injured during the crash. The vehicle came to a stop blocking the exit ramp.
On Oct. 2 at approximately 4:15 p.m., police were dispatched to Shady Dell Road to check the welfare of an adult female involving whom police had received a report of possible abuse at homes by the woman’s husband, Dorie Adams, 68, of Port Matilda. Upon arrival, the female answered the door and advised she was in fear for her life, and she was quickly and covertly escorted from the residence.
The female was granted an Emergency Protection From Abuse Order, criminal charges were filed against her husband and a warrant was issued. On Oct. 4, the warrant was served when Adams voluntarily appeared for arraignment. Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured.
On Sept. 28 at 2:40 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Nittany Valley Drive near Elm Street. The driver showed signs of impairment during field sobriety testing. Tiffany Barnard, 38, of Loganton was arrested and transported to Mount Nittany for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending results.
On July 3 at 2:02 p.m., police were contacted regarding suspicions of DUI. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for both Amber Burger, 31, of Rebersburg and Erich Burger, 36, of Coburn on Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Centre County Courthouse. Both hearings were waived to the Court of Common Pleas of Centre County.
Police responded a crash that occurred along Oct. 24 at 9:09 a.m. at the intersection of Railroad Street and North Ninth Street.