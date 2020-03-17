State Police at Clearfield
On March 11 at 7:15 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Morrisdale Allport Highway north of Squirrel Drive, Morris Township. Torie M. Snedden, 29, of Allport was driving and impacted a large tree located along the southbound lane and came to final rest partially blocking the lane. Snedden sustained minor injuries. The southbound lane of Morrisdale Allport Highway was shut down for approximately one hour. Moshannon Valley EMS and Morris Township Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.
———
On March 11 at 12:29 a.m., police were dispatched to Decatur Street, Decatur Township for the report of an unknown woman wandering around the road and a residence. Upon arrival, the woman was found and identified as a 39-year-old Clearfield resident. The woman was found to be under the influence of Xanax and will be cited for public drunkenness. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On March 10 at 8:40 p.m., troopers responded to Oak Street, Gulich Township for the report of a domestic dispute. Autumn Ross, 26, of Smithmill and David Barbour, 31, of Smithmill were both cited with harassment.
———
Police were recently contacted in regards to Isaac Krause, 18, of Coalport, being present at the Minit Mart Convenience store, Coalport Borough. Krause has previously been advised both verbally and via certified mail not to enter the store and/or be on the property. Krause was witnessed via security footage being in the store on Feb. 29, March 1, and March 4 at different hours. Krause was arrested and is currently incarcerated at Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m., police received a report of a theft of logs. Police are currently investigating this incident, which involved a 37-year-old Smithmill woman’s logs being stolen from a location on Church Street, Gulich Township.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a residence on Williams Street for a man having an allergic reaction. Once on scene, it was found that the man had just used an illegal substance and was overdosing. The man was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield via EMS for further treatment.
———
Police were requested to conduct a welfare check on a woman at a residence on Holmes Avenue. Contact was made with the woman and everything appeared to be fine.
———
Police were requested to unlock a vehicle on Capricorn Drive. The owner had accidentally locked his keys inside of the car. Police were able to unlock the vehicle.
———
Police responded to a residence on West Second Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with a woman who informed officers that her boyfriend was yelling and screaming at her over food. The man had left the residence prior to police arrival. Police were able to locate the man a short time later and warned him of his actions.
———
Police responded to a traffic complaint in the area of North Third and Reed Streets. According to the caller, traffic was backed up and not moving. It was found that there was a line of vehicles trying to enter the beer distributor. Traffic began moving and cleared up after a couple of minutes.
———
Police responded to a residence on Daisy Street to assist EMS. Officers were able to help EMS lift a patient onto the stretcher.
———
Police responded to a burglary at a residence on Linden Street. According to the victim, a man known to the victim knocked on the front door. When the victim opened the door, the man forced his way in. The victim and the man then began fighting with one another and fell down a flight of stairs. The male then grabbed the victims cell phone and ran from the residence. The man is known to both police and the victim and has numerous charges pending against him including burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking.
———
Police responded to a fender bender in the parking lot of a local business on River Road. The incident was handled on scene and both drivers exchanged information.
———
Police responded to a business on South Fourth Street for a 911 hangup. Upon arrival, officers met with employees and found that everything was okay and that 911 was dialed by mistake.
Lawrence Township
On March 8 at 11:06 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle accident along Rockton Mountain Highway near Mt. Zion Road. Upon investigation, it was found a driver, Matthew E. Gearhart, 34, of Clearfield had fell asleep while traveling down Rockton Mountain, striking a guide rail. Gearhart was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance and taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw.
———
On Sunday at 2:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Krebs Highway and Park Avenue Extension. Upon arrival, contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, Joshua E. Folmar, 33, of Houtzdale. Folmar advised that he was unable to negotiate the left hand turn onto Route 153. Folmar was discovered to be under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Folmar was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges to be filed on Folmar upon receiving lab results. Lawrence Township Police were assisted by Clearfield Borough Police and the Lawrence Township Fire Department.
———
On March 8, police conducted a vehicle stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the area of Park Avenue and Krebs Highway. Upon investigation, police located multiple needs and suspected methamphetamine on the driver, Joseph Trotman, 37, of Hawk Run. He was suspected of being under the influence and officers conducted field sobriety testing. Trotman was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Lab results are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On March 13 at 7 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Stevenson Hill Road, Washington Township, Jefferson County. A vehicle driven by Robert W. Sierzega, 30, of DuBois exited the east berm, traveled through a grass berm, and struck a fence and tree stump. Sierzega reported no injuries at the scene.
———
On Sunday at 12:11 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a summary speeding violation on Rockton Mountain Highway, Union Township. The driver, a 55-year-old Clearfield man, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 8 at 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 100-block of Broad Street, Summerville Borough, Jefferson County for a report of a trespasser. A neighbor had witnessed a 53-year-old Reynoldsville man enter onto posted property owned by a 40-year-old DuBois man, and remain on property for approximately 20 minutes. Charges were filed for defiant trespassing.
State Police at Rockview
From Feb. 6 through March 14, a 77-year-old Hawk Run man removed numerous items from Weis Market, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, valued at $67.48.
———
On Saturday at noon, a report of a retail theft was received from Puff Super Value, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
———
On Friday at 4:27 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Mill Street and Water Street, Milesburg Borough, Centre County. A 17-year-old Philipsburg boy approached the intersection and failed to stop at the properly marked stop sign, crashing into a vehicle driven by Boyd I. McCartney, 86, of Milesburg. One passenger from McCartney’s vehicle was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for suspected minor injuries; no other injuries were reported.
———
On Thursday at 3 p.m., a protection from abuse violation was reported on Elm Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Corey Quick, 36, of Moshannon was arrested in relation to this incident. Charges were filed.
———
On March 3 at 4:52 p.m., police investigated an incident on the 300-block of Jesse Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Police received a report of an identity theft of a 38-year-old Philipsburg woman’s identity that occurred in November 2019. There are no suspects at this time.
———
On March 1 at 5 p.m., police responded to a reckless endangerment incident on North Seventh Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.