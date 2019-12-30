Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 28 at 1:03 p.m., An incident occurred at a location on Scott Lane in which Ethan Sperling, 24, of Morrisdale and Sydney Bowman, 20, of Philipsburg got into a physical altercation with each other. During the course of the altercation, they both subjected each other to unwanted physical contact. At some point, a 66-year-old Philipsburg woman intervened and was subjected to unwanted physical contact by Sperling.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 8, a Wal-Mart associate was shopping at Wal-Mart and used the self checkout. The Wal-Mart associate requested the self checkout kiosk for $40 cash back and walked away before the cash back could be processed. An unknown couple walked up and pocketed the cash that came out of the kiosk. The investigation continues.
On Dec. 23 at 2:03 p.m., police received a report of a male entering a house under construction near Drift Rocks Drive and Johns Drive. He was seen placing a miter saw belonging to the contractors into a vehicle, then leaving. A suspect has been identified, and the incident is currently under investigation.
On Dec. 27, police conducted a check on the welfare of a vehicle which was pulled off the roadway along Calvary Road near Webber Road. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, it was found a total of five occupants were smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. Upon investigation, police recovered over 100 grams of marijuana, scales, packaging material, and various paraphernalia from inside the car. Four of the occupants were juveniles, and one adult, Clayton Brown, 18, of Clearfield was present. Charges are currently pending.
On Dec. 28 at 8:05 a.m., police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash along Clearfield Shawville Highway near Daisy Street Extension. Upon investigation police found that Austin Pinelli from West Nyack, N.Y. was traveling westbound when he lost control of his vehicle, a 1999 Dodge 3600 pickup with trailer. The vehicle left the right hand side of the roadway before striking an embankment. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by AJ Ross Towing.
On Dec. 29, police conducted a welfare check of a female in which she was observed staggering and stumbling down Washington Avenue at 11 a.m. Upon making contact, police identified the female as Bethany Muro from Phoenix, Ariz. Muro was found to be highly intoxicated and under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to Clearfield County Jail where she was housed for public drunkenness. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Dec. 29 at 5:33 p.m., police responded to an incident along an unnamed street east of Bigler Avenue.
On Dec. 29 at 6:59 p.m., officers responded to an incident at a Susan Lane residence. Richard Walker, 36, of Houtzdale was said to have barged in, yelling obscenities, and acting in a threatening manner. A citation for disorderly conduct is pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 26 at 6:30 p.m., police responded to Brockway Borough for a report of a suspicious male. The suspect was located at the corner of Evergreen Street and Wood Street. The suspect, Richard Whitmore, 37, of Brockway was found to be in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and have an outstanding warrant from Butler County. The suspect was taken to Jefferson County Jail where further charges are pending through District Court 54-3-02.
On Dec. 29 at 6:34 a.m., a 48-year-old Brockway man received notification of several motion sensor alarms within his residence. Upon showing up at the residence the man found the front door open. Upon police arrival, no one was found inside the residence, but the back door and dining room windows were broken and the suspect(s) gained entry through this location. It was not apparent if anything had been stolen at this time. Anyone with information involving the identity of the suspect(s) are asked to call the DuBois State Police at 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 5, an instance of incest was reported to police. Police responded and investigated. This investigation is ongoing.
On Dec. 19-20, a Cherry Tree man reported unknown suspect(s) removed a dusk to dawn style exterior light from the side of his residence. The light was removed sometime between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at the Punxsutawney barracks. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Dec. 25 at 6:58 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated for a title 75 violation. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Jeremy Ross, 40, of Ridgway was under the influence.