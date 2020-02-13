Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 6:50 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a domestic altercation at the 900-block of Clearfield Street, Wallaceton Borough. Upon investigation, it was determined that the suspect, a 15-year-old Wallaceton girl had struck several family members during the incident. Charges of harassment to be filed at Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., a crash occurred on Main Street west of Shawville Highway, Bradford Township. A 17-year-old Woodland boy was attempting to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway. As the driver was entering the curve, he lost control of his vehicle due to a patch of ice on the road. The driver was unable to regain control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a utility pole causing disabling damage to the vehicle. The vehicle came to final rest approximately 10 feet from the road. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
———
On Tuesday at 9:09 p.m., an incident of burglary occurred in which suspect(s) entered a residence on the 2700-block of Egypt Road, Bradford Township, stole items and also damaged property. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Tuesday at 10:11 p.m., police received a report of a scam on Ida Street, Woodward Township. Unknown suspect(s) contacted a 43-year-old Houtzdale woman via social media and attempted to start a relationship with her. The suspect then requested the victim transfer $150 via a money transfer app. The suspect then took the money and ceased contact with the victim.
———
On Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., a crash occurred on Filbert Street north of Water Street, Curwensville Borough. In this crash, Michael L. Spila, 72, of Curwensville was driving south on Filbert Street when Eileen J. Bloom, 77, of Curwensville was attempting to enter the roadway from the Fuel On parking lot. Bloom proceeded to enter the roadway in an unsafe manner and struck the passenger side of Spila’s vehicle. The initial impact caused Spila’s vehicle to rotate and strike the curb on the right hand side of the road. After impact with the curb, Spila’s vehicle rolled over onto the driver’s side and came to final rest on its side. Both drivers were not injured as a result of this crash.
———
On Tuesday at 5 a.m., an incident occurred at a residence on the 1200-block of Egypt Road, Bradford Township, in which a victim suffered a superficial single gunshot wound to his left arm. The victim fell asleep while holding his handgun which discharged accidentally striking him in the arm. The victim transported himself to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
———
On Monday at 11:25 p.m., a crime occurred as Robert Roach, 35, of Woodland, showed up at a residence on the 2300-block of Hogback Hill, Bradford Township. While there, Roach struck a 45-year-old Mineral Spring man’s driver’s side truck window with a wooden club. As a result of hitting the window with the wooden club, damages consisted of two scratches to the window. Roach fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. A search was conducted to locate Roach with negative results. Charges of criminal mischief pending against Roach through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Sunday at 10:40 a.m., a crash occurred in the area of Shawville Croft Highway and Trout Run Road, Goshen Township. This crash occurred as a 17-year-old Mineral Springs boy was driving south on Shawville Croft Highway negotiating a curve to the right. The driver was traveling too fast for the road conditions and lost control of his vehicle, causing the vehicle to hit an embankment on the right side of the roadway. After hitting the embankment, the vehicle rolled over onto its roof eventually coming to its final rest in the north bound lanes of Shawville Croft Highway. The driver was interviewed on scene and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was subsequently transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a minor injury. Charges of driving under the influence will be pending the results of the blood test.
———
On Feb. 7 at 11 p.m., unknown suspect(s) threw eggs from a passing vehicle on the 1900-block of Deer Creek Road, Morris Township. These eggs impacted the side of a 64-year-old Morrisdale man’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene in the opposite direction without a description being obtained. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 857-3800.
———
On Feb. 4, unknown suspect(s) stole a package valued at $70 from a 70-year-old Coalport woman’s residence on Elizabeth Street, Beccaria Township.
———
On Dec. 16, 2019 at 2:16 p.m., three known juveniles, including an 11-year-old Woodland boy, a 12-year-old Woodland boy, and a 12-year-old Clearfield boy, entered the premises of the Woodland Little League field without permission. Investigation is still ongoing.
———
On Dec. 13, 2019 at noon, an incident occurred as a person lost his S & W 637 Airweight .38 special stainless steel two inch barrel in the area of Bilgers Rock, Bloom Township.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 7 at 7:21 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling westbound on Chestnut Street, Gallitzin Township, Cambria County. The vehicle approached the intersection of Chestnut Street and Route 53, the vehicle was unable to stop at the stop sign and slid through the intersection. The vehicle then struck the southbound guide rail on Route 53. The vehicle came to final uncontrolled rest against the guiderail. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and uninjured.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at approximately 10:19 p.m., police responded to a physical domestic located on Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, between a 38-year-old Philipsburg man and a 34-year-old Philipsburg woman. Charges were subsequently filed against the man.
———
On Saturday, Carlton White, an inmate at SCI Benner, was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. Once the corrections officers located the contraband, White attempted to flush it down the toilet.