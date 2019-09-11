Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 8 at 12:40 p.m., police responded to a motorcycle crash on Janesville Pike. Dalton J. Kephart, 27, of Osceola Mills was traveling too fast around a left curve and lost control of the bike. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side and continued to travel north coming to rest along the east shoulder of state Route 453. Upon police arrival, the motorcycle was at its final resting position while Kephart was being treated by the Houtzdale EMS. The driver was transported to Altoona Hospital for apparent minor injuries, and is to be cited for through District Court 46-3-03 in Kylertown.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of a burning complaint on East Locust Street.
———
Police were notified of an incident involving harassment on Clinton Street.
———
Police were notified of someone potentially stealing gas from a vehicle. It was later determined that the vehicle had mechanical issues.
———
Police were notified of a faulty donation box outside of a local business.
———
Police received a report of a suspicious male taking pictures of a dog on West Pine Street. Police searched the area but did not locate anyone.
———
Police made contact with a wanted male on Turnpike Avenue. The male was arrested and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police received a report of a theft on Leavy Avenue. It was reported that an unknown individual had stolen chicken out of an oven while it was being prepared to eat.
———
Police were dispatched to Subway for an altercation between two females and a male. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police responded to a break-in in progress on West Market Street. Police arrived and were informed that an unknown individual attempted gaining access to a home. Police searched the area with negative results.
———
Police responded to an incident involving a male yelling on Williams Street. The male was found to be intoxicated.
———
Police received a report of a PFA violation. An investigation resulted in the arrest of a male.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 5 at 11:37 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Clearfield Mall. The female in question was said to be dancing and yelling at people that weren’t there. Officers arrived on scene and located the female who was still exhibiting the reported behavior. She was identified as Lindsey Reynolds of Reynoldsville. She was also found to be wanted for failure to appear through Jefferson County. She was taken into custody and turned over to a PA State Constable to satisfy the warrant. A citation for public drunkenness has been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police were provided with three checks which were located that were written out to an individual. Police would like to make the person who lost the checks aware that they are located at the Curwensville Borough police Department.
———
Police assisted the Pennsylvania State Police with a missing individual along Ann Street in Curwensville. The individual was located and found to be in good health.
———
Police received a report of an assault as a female was located covered in blood, however, it was learned that the female had fallen and was transported by ambulance from the scene.
———
Police received a report of harassment from a known male. The male was contacted and advised to not harass the female any longer and both parties were advised to have no contact with each other.
———
Police assisted a female who was locked out of her residence along Meadow Street.
———
Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police with a missing person on Windy Hill Road. The male was located and transported by EMS.
———
Police responded to a hit and run along West Second Avenue. Several mailboxes were damaged and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Borough Police
———
Police handled a PFA violation and were able to take the male into custody.
———
Police handled an incident of harassment along Ridge Avenue.
———
Police received a report of terroristic threats at the Curwensville High School. Charges are pending for the incident.
———
Police handled an incident of harassment along Pine Street.
———
Police handled vehicle lockouts at both the Dollar General store and Snappy’s convenience store.
———
Police had an engagement ring turned in which was successfully returned to the owner.
———
Police received complaints of unknown persons knocking on doors along Schofield Street.
———
Police located a suspicious vehicle along Smith Street in Irvin Park and found nothing criminal in nature taking place.
———
Police responded to a fuel spill along Filbert Street where a vehicle had lost a gas tank.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township police with a runaway juvenile.
———
Police responded to a Schofield Street residence for a report of vandalism.
———
Police responded to a Bloomington Avenue address for a reported unwanted individual. The individual had left the scene upon police arrival.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 31 at 5:15 p.m., police responded to a crash on Route 36, near Jackson Run Road. A driver was traveling north crossed the southbound lane and impacted a metal fence. The driver was wearing his seat belt, and incurred minor injuries from broken glass.
———
On Sept. 10 at 3:26 a.m., troopers arrived on scene near the 75 mile marker of I-80 Westbound for a report of a disabled motorist. Upon their arrival on scene, troopers observed a 21-year-old male from Newburgh, N.Y. in the driver seat and a 20-year-old male from Newburgh, N.Y. in the passenger seat of a White BMW X3 that had a flat right-rear tire. While speaking with the driver, troopers detected the faint odor of burnt marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. Troopers also observed clues of impairment while engaging the driver that were suspected to be drug related. Subsequently, police asked the operator to step out of the vehicle and a battery of field sobriety tests were conducted. The operator was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported back to the PSP –Punxsutawney barracks. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 31 at 1:34 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 in Snow Shoe Township. A driver, Randy L. Kolp of Karthaus, 53, was driving at an unknown speed when he drove into the 6 o’clock position of another vehicle. After the initial point of impact, the second car was pulled off the roadway as Kolp’s vehicle continued approximately 500 feet west before coming to final rest in the right west bound lane. Kolp was transported to Mt. Nittany Hospital, and charges have been filed for driving under the influence.
———
On Sept. 7 at 10 a.m., police responded to a resident in Huston Township for a third party report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim was still on scene but refused to cooperate with any questioning. Although the victim failed to cooperate, troopers did observe an injury to the left side of her face. Charges were filed against the suspect on Sept. 7 and a warrant for his arrest was obtained. Police are still investigating.