Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 18 at 10:13 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in which a driver lost control on the ice covered roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be treated for minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Emigh’s Towing.
———
On Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. a crash occurred as a driver lost control of a vehicle due to snow and ice while traveling on state Route 253 . The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a cement culvert box. No injuries reported.
———
On Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 in which a driver lost control on the ice and snow covered roadway and struck an embankment. The driver was not injured during the crash.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 17 at 4:20 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Plaza Drive and River Road. David Martell, 51, of Frenchville rear ended a 51-year-old Clearfield woman’s vehicle. Martell was cited for following too closely.
———
On Dec. 18 at 1:50 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash located along state Route 879. This crash occurred when a driver lost control of his vehicle and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in the lot at Country Auto Sales. No injuries were sustained and no vehicles had to be towed. The driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
———
On Dec. 19 at 12:51 a.m., police responded to a report of a noise complaint at the Budget Inn. Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered the location of the noise, which was coming from a room where the curtains were ripped down and the furniture of the room was displaced and was blocking the door. Officers observed a male hiding behind the bed.
The male was identified as Richard Gearhart, 42, of Olanta and was discovered to have multiple active warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriffs Office and Clearfield PSP. Gearhart eventually opened the door and was taken into custody by officers. Gearhart was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail where he was housed on his warrants. Officers cleared from the scene.