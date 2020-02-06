State Police at Clearfield
A 70-year-old Grampian woman came to PSP Clearfield and reported that unknown suspect(s) had been using her bank card information to purchase items on the internet. The woman advised that CNB Bank contacted her about the possible fraudulent purchases. The woman related that since Jan. 23, there has been $775 worth of fraudulent purchases from her bank account.
Police are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle. This incident occurred at the parking lot at the Hill Crest Commons Apartments. Sometime between Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 11 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole money from a 26-year-old Philipsburg woman’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect(s) stole $279 from the woman’s wallet which was in the center console of the vehicle. The suspect(s) then fled the scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Feb. 2 at 10:09 a.m., a crash occurred on Morrisdale-Allport Highway north of Wallaceton Road, Morris Township. In this incident, Brian L. Troy, 38, of Kylertown, was driving southbound on Morrisdale Allport Highway and lost control due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and impacted a concrete wall. The vehicle sustained major damage due to impacting the concrete wall. The occupants were transported via ambulance to the hospital for minor injuries and for precautionary reasons. Morrisdale Fire Company assisted at the crash site with traffic control.
On Feb. 2 at 10:21 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling southbound on Evergreen Road, Beccaria Township. The vehicle was approaching a stop sign when the driver lost control and began to slide on the road due to the icy conditions. The driver was unable to come to a complete stop and slid through the intersection of Evergreen Road and Cross Roads Boulevard. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the building causing minor damage to the truck. The collision also pushed the wall of the building away from the foundation. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene and there were no injuries as a result of this crash.
On Feb. 2 at 1:19 p.m., a crash at the intersection of North Front Street and Troy Hawk Run Highway, Decatur Township. It is believed that this crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Penny E. Ball, 52, of Clearfield was turning left onto Troy Hawk Run Highway when it was allegedly side swiped by another vehicle. After impact, the other vehicle continued traveling east on North Front Street and Ball continued driving and turned into Crystal Clean Auto Spa. The unknown vehicle was described as a silver/gray SUV (unknown make or model). The vehicle was driven by a female. Ball’s vehicle sustained minor damage to its passenger side. There were not any injuries reported as a result of this crash.
On Feb. 4 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., an incident occurred as an unknown suspect broke into a house on Ridge Avenue Extension by opening a window. Once inside, the suspect removed a laptop computer and a Roku stick. The suspect then left the house through the window through which access was gained and fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
On Feb. 4 at 8:30 p.m., a 41-year-old Madera female acted disorderly while at Shop and Save at Houtzdale by acting loud and violent towards another customer. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Feb. 5 at 12:41 p.m., a 71-year-old Olanta woman reported she observed a PFA violation in progress on Curwensville Tyrone Highway. The investigation is ongoing.
On Feb. 5 at 3 p.m., police responded to a one vehicle hit and run on Morrisdale-Allport Highway. The involved vehicle was located and after a brief pursuit the accused was taken into custody and suspected of driving under the influence. Charges are currently pending against a 22-year-old Yardley male.
Clearfield Borough
The Clearfield Police are advising the public of two known phone scams that have been reported. One scam involved the caller informing the victim that he/she had won a large sum of money but in order to retrieve the money, the victim would be required to pay $2,500 in fees before receiving the larger sum. Another scam involved the caller to identify themselves as a law enforcement officer and attempted to persuade the victim to pay a large sum of money in order to retrieve their vehicle that had been potentially stolen. The Clearfield Police advises the public to be cautious when communicating with unknown individuals on the phone who request personal information and monetary amounts.
Police assisted EMS crews with an individual experiencing a mental health crisis.
Police were notified of an incident involving a pizza delivery driver being chased by a dog at a local residence. The investigation is ongoing.
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with an incident involving a male who was believed to be suicidal and armed with a knife. Police took custody of the male without incident.
Police responded to a suspicious loud “bang” in area of Park Avenue. Police searched the area for the source of the noise with negative findings.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to the Curwensville Moose for a mental health incident. Officers found that nothing criminal had occurred.
Police responded to McNaul Street for a welfare check. The individual involved was found to be in good health and not in need of EMS.
Police responded to another welfare check at the Curwensville Commons as children were calling the 911 center. All was found to be in order. Police spoke to the children about using emergency calls for emergencies only.
Police assisted EMS and Rescue Hose and Ladder Company with a landing zone at the Curwensville High School for a patient not involving the high school.
Police and the Curwensville Borough Street Department assisted a local truck driver along Susquehanna Avenue with unloading equipment by shutting down the road for a short period of time.
Police were contacted concerning an incident of criminal mischief involving automobiles at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging meal site. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Borough Police Department.
Police arrested a woman for DUI in the area of George and Maxwell streets.
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons for a reported criminal mischief complaint. It was learned that someone had broken into the change slot on a washing machine, however, nothing had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 2 at 10:48 a.m., a crash occurred on State Park Road near Tannery Road. Connie S. Del Grosso, 56, of Sandston, Virginia was driving when her vehicle slid sideways into the northbound lane of traffic when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Michelle L. Hetrick, 43, of Kersey. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a guide rail and coming to final rest on the roadway in the southbound lane. Police were assisted by PennDOT, Penfield Fire Department, DuSan EMS and Bennetts Valley EMS.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a known 46-year-old DuBois man stole 85 containers of various brands of powder baby formula valued at $1,814.83, from Punxsutawney Walmart. On Feb. 5, charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Douglas R. Chambers’s office.
A DUI checkpoint was held on Feb. 1-2 in Jefferson County. During the detail, members effectuated two DUI arrests and one summary disorderly conduct arrest. A total of 23 summary traffic citations were issued along with 42 written warnings.
———
This station is investigating an accidental shooting which occurred in a basement on Grand View Drive. This incident occurred on Feb. 2 at about 3.a.m. A known 13-year-old juvenile accidentally shot a friend, a known 14-year-old juvenile, while target shooting with a BB gun. The 14-year-old juvenile was treated and released at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for minor injuries.
On Oct. 26 at 11:09 a.m., police investigated an incident on Saint Jacobs Church Road where a suspect attempted to purchase a shotgun at the aforementioned location. The purchase was denied following a PICS check that indicated the suspect was prohibited from purchasing a firearm. An investigation is ongoing.
On Jan. 29 at 3:17 p.m., a collision on Route 322 near its intersection of McGill. Samuel T. Wensel, 31, of Clarion was driving west on Route 322 when he lost control. Subsequently, the vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane, off the left side of the roadway, and struck a legally parked vehicle. The front seat passenger in Wensel’s vehicle was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected minor injuries.
On Jan. 31, troopers received a report of forgery from a known male who lives in Mahaffey Borough. The male reported receiving a bill from a debt collection agency for an account he did not open and services he did not receive. This incident is under investigation.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 26 at 11:05 p.m., an incident occurred as the a person was driving on Grant Road and a verbal argument occurred causing both Debra Penfield, 57, of Saint Marys and Keith Vanorsdale, 61, of Ridgway to harass each other while stopped on the roadway. During the investigation, it was determined Penfield was under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending after receiving the results. Both Penfield and Vanorsdale were cited for harassment.
On Feb. 3 at 11:18 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 949. Roberta J. Mercer, 83, of Ridgway, was negotiating a slight left curve when she lost control on black ice. The vehicle struck the guide rail head on and spun clock-wise coming to final rest on the guide rail. No injuries reported.
———
On Jan. 30 at 12:19 p.m., a 39-year-old Kersey male was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Main Street in Fox Township. Upon further investigation, it was determined he was under the influence of drugs. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office.
On Jan. 31 at 1:49 p.m., a 51-year-old DuBois female was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Route 219 and upon further investigation was found to be under the influence of drugs. The female was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Charges pending toxicology results.
On Feb. 2 at 1:32 a.m. a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation on State Street. The driver, a 51-year-old Ridgway female, was found to have been drinking and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood alcohol count results.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 2 at 11:40 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported stolen vehicle on the 1700-block of Roseland Road in Reade Township. After investigation, it was determined that Johnny McGarry, 30, of Glasgow was allowed to drive the vehicle at times, but at this time did not have permission to take the vehicle. The involved vehicle was found crashed in Clearfield County. McGarry was taken to Cambria County Jail for outstanding warrants. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali’s office.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, a crime occurred on North Eagle Valley Road when unknown suspect(s) removed a small window on the door, unlocked the door then removed a CB radio then fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
On Feb. 1 at 10:44 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-99 North in Benner Township for speeding. While making contact with the driver, Michael Blake, 22, of Clearfield, the odor of marijuana was observed. A search of the vehicle resulted in multiple items being seized. Police are investigating.
On Feb. 2 at 1:11 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop at North Seventh Street and East Spruce Street in Philipsburg Borough. Upon further investigation, a juvenile male from Osceola Mills was arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession.
On Feb. 3 at 2:18 p.m., police investigated an incident of retail theft at Weis Markets in Philipsburg. Charges are pending against Jollene Rabenstein, 39, of Philipsburg in relation to this crime.