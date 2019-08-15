Bigler Township Regional Police
No Report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 14 at 9:29 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of I-80 mile marker 33 for the report of a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lane of travel.
Upon arrival in the area, police encountered a vehicle traveling against traffic. Contact with the diver, Dana Strayer, 58, of Warriors Mark was made, and upon investigation, was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI. Strayer was transported to PSP Clearfield for chemical testing. Charges of DUI and related offenses were filed through MDJ 46-3-03.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a residence on West Fifth Avenue to assist EMS with a medical emergency.
———
Police were dispatched to Sheetz on Nichols Street for a male sitting out front of the business and reportedly under the influence of controlled substances. Upon arrival, officers determined the male was manifestly under the influence of controlled substances. The male was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to CCJ.
———
Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a residence on South 2nd Street. Police spoke to a female who was waiting outside of the residence. The female appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol and was not cooperating with officers. The female would not allow officers in the residence to speak with the male who was reportedly involved in the incident. The female did not appear injured and she informed officers she did not want charges pressed. Officers cleared.
———
Police are investigating a theft that occurred on Aug. 13 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Water Street. According to the victim, someone entered her car and stole a leather work bag, two stethoscopes, EKG equipment, and one leather Franklin Planner. Estimated value of items is $700. If anyone has further information, they are asked to call Clearfield Borough PD at 765-3779. Further investigation.
———
Police made contact with a male who was sitting in his car which was located in a parking lot on East Market Street in the early morning hours. The male provided consent for police to search his vehicle and the search resulted in the finding of controlled substances. Charges pending.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of East Market Street for a dog that was walking on the roadway without an owner present. Police were able to catch the dog and it was later released to its owner.
Lawrence Township
No Report.
Curwensville Boro
Police were contacted in reference to a domestic dispute on High Street. The situation was handled by police with no further action taken and nothing physical in nature had occurred.
———
Police responded to an incident of suspicious person’s complaint near a local business. An unknown male was to by lying on the ground and appeared to be snorting something. Upon police arrival, the male was found to be in possession of marijuana, however, had appropriate medical information to have the substance. The male did not appear to be under the influence.
———
Police spoke with a female who reported a harassment/mental health incident involving a family member. After further investigation it was found that the incident was not criminal in nature and a welfare check was completed on the male for mental health concerns.
———
Police received a report of lost property. The item was to be a belt holding keys, a small knife, Harley Davidson key, and post office keys. If located, please turn into Curwensville Borough Police.
———
Police received another report of individuals knocking on doors on Schofield Street. It is believed to be children and parents are asked to keep a close eye on their children in this area to prevent future issues.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to an inspection violation and found that the female passenger was wanted on prior charges. Police were assisted by several constables at the scene and the female was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
Decatur Township
No Report.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 13 at 3:12 p.m., police received a request for assistance by PA State Parole Agents at 2030 Salem Rd. While at that location, parole agents and PSP seized numerous items of drug paraphernalia, illegal narcotics suspected to by crystal meth, heroin, marijauna, and unidentified pills. Also seized was a pair of metal knuckles. Unidentified narcotics will be sent to Erie Regional Lab for forensic testing. Investigation will continue and charges are pending.
DuBois City
No Report.
Sandy Township
Aug. 12
Witnesses reported seeing a man use a sharp instrument to flatten the tires of bikes parked outside Walmart. Officers located the 53-year-old Brockway man who admitted to stabbing the tires with a knife after he had been in Walmart and the kids who had owned the bikes had been making fun of him for being handicapped. Charges pending.
———
A 57-year-old Grantville man was stopped in traffic on his motorcycle when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Reynoldsville woman, who failed to stop. The man was knocked off of the motorcycle but uninjured.
———
A 65-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported that while she was at the Treasure Lake swimming pool, someone hit and damaged her vehicle. Investigation continues.
Aug. 13
A 66-year-old Brockway woman and a 54-year-old DuBois woman were backing out of their parking spaces at Walmart when they collided. Minor damage and no injuries reported.
———
Officers received a report of three people trespassing at a Treasure Lake residence while the resident was not at home. Investigation continues.
Aug. 14
A 20-year-old Garden Grove woman reported her 29-year-old husband had hit her in the face when she picked up their son outside their apartment. Officers spoke to both parties and handled the situation without incident.
———
Mapledale Road residents reported a known man was parked in front of their mailbox, just sitting there. The resident saw the man stick his hand in the mailbox before he left the scene. Investigation continues.
———
A minor accident between two tractor trailers occurred in the Pilot parking lot.
State Police at Punxsy
On Aug. 14 at 12:16 p.m., a 60-year-old male, smacked a 44-year-old female in the face. The defendant was taken into custody and transported to the Indiana County Jail. Charges were filed in District Court 40-3-01.
State Police at Ridgway
On Aug. 14 at approximately 8:10 p.m., PSP received information regarding shots fired from a vehicle near Sandy Beach Recreation area. Prior to arriving on scene, a white Cadillac CTS was ordered to stop his vehicle by three Troopers. The driver fled the area and a pursuit ensued. After committing various summary traffic violations the vehicle pursuit ended when Adam Jones, 40, of Ridgway, stopped his vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance later.
Jones was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for suspicion of DUI. During the investigation it was learned that Jones threw a handgun out the window. Jones has prior felony convictions and is not legally permitted to posses a firearm.
Jones was arraigned in front of District Magistrate 59-3-02 for several felonies and other lesser charges. Bail was set at $25,000 straight. He was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Elk County Prison.
State Police at Ebensburg
No Report.
State Police at Rockview
No Report.