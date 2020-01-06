Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 3 at 4:48 p.m., a crash occurred on Main Street near Prince Street in Coalport. In this incident a vehicle driven by Helen G. Witherow, 79, of Irvona failed to observe two vehicles stopped in front of her, causing her vehicle to hit one vehicle which in turn struck the second. The three drivers and one passenger were transported to medical facilities following the crash. Witherow’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Discount Auto. Police were assisted on scene by Irvona, Madera, Houtzdale, Ramey and Glendale vol. fire companies, and Patton EMS.
———
Charges have been filed by the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement against Charles David Little, 56, of Philipsburg for unlawful acts relative to liquor, alcohol, and liquor licensees and for illegal possession and/or manufacture of liquor and/or malt or brewed beverages on Aug. 3, Oct. 27, and Oct. 28, 2019.
Clearfield Borough
On Jan. 2 at approximately 11:16 p.m., police Department were dispatched to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health patient who fled the facility on foot. Officers along with Lawrence Township Police Department located the 35-year-old male shortly after and he was transported back to Penn Highlands Clearfield. Once back at Penn Highlands Clearfield, the male became uncooperative in his room. The male was advised by officers to calm down and relax in which he failed to do. The male began threatening officers verbally and continued to ignore officers telling him to calm down. The male then flipped his hospital bed and officers entered the room. As a Lawrence Township officer entered the room, the male aggressively walked towards the officer and wrapped his arm around the officer’s head. Multiple officers entered the room and a struggle to detain the male continued. Officers told the male to stop resisting in which he did not comply. The Lawrence Township officer was able to free his head from the male’s arm and the male was eventually placed in handcuffs by officers. After the struggle, officers noticed that the Lawrence Township officer had a cut and several scratches on his right ear/neck area that were bleeding from when the male wrapped his arm around the officer’s head. The injured officer received treatment from hospital staff to have the cuts and scratches cleansed. The officer also received a tetanus shot. The male was transported to the Clearfield County Jail the next day after he was released from the hospital. The male is currently incarcerated at Clearfield County Jail on $75,000 bail. He was not able to post bail. The male is facing various charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, F2; and simple assault M2. A preliminary hearing will be held on Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 4, police received a report of a female passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle at Snappy’s along the Clearfield Shawville Highway. Upon arrival police located the driver and conducted field sobriety testing to which the driver, Catherine Luzier, 50, of Woodland, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and housed in Clearfield County Jail. Lab results are pending.
———
On Jan. 4, officers of Lawrence Township Police Department responded to a call at McDonalds in reference to a missing cell phone. Upon investigation, officers were unable to locate the cell phone. The cell phone is described to be a dark blue Android smart phone. Anybody with information about the lost cell phone is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
On Jan. 4, officers responded to a residence on Riverview Road in reference to theft. Upon arrival, it was learned that a tool box and duffel bag containing various tools were taken from the garage at the residence. A 25-year-old male has been identified as a suspect. This case is still under investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Police are investigating a sexual assault of a 16-year-old juvenile that occurred at Taylor Memorial Park during the evening hours on July 4, 2019. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois.
DuBois City Police
Jan. 3
Police responded Liberty Boulevard for a report of a two vehicle accident. Officers arrived and determined there were no injuries and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. No citations were issued.
———
Police responded Brady Street and Scribner Avenue for a two vehicle accident. Officer arrived and determined there were no injuries and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. No citations were issued.
———
Police were called to a business on Liberty Boulevard for a report of a suspicious male. Officers arrived and learned the male had an active arrest warrant. The male was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police were dispatched to the 700-block of Maple Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and learned a female was attempting to retrieve her belongings. There were no grounds for an arrest and the parties separate without incident.
———
Police responded to a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. Officers arrived and determined the caller’s son was intoxicated and wrecked the vehicle. The male was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and charges are pending lab results.
———
Police were called to the 100-block of East Long Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance with a female yelling for help. Officers arrived at the third floor apartment to find the male and female had punctured canisters of engine starter fluid in order to “huff” its contents. The small one bedroom apartment was filled with a noxious haze of the flammable gas. A pilot light was light on a space heater. The apartment was vented and vacated. DuBois Volunteer Fire Department was called to assess the safety of the apartment. The male and female were both on Clearfield County Probation. They were arrested and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Criminal charges are pending.
Jan. 4
Police were called to the DuBois Manor Motel for a report of criminal mischief. Officers arrived and learned a female allowed a cat to cause damage to a room. The owner was advised to seek a civil remedy.
———
Police received a report of an egging on East Second Avenue. No suspects were identified.
———
Police were called to Giant Eagle for a report of a male exiting the store with a cart full of unpaid groceries. Video surveillance was obtained and police are investigating.
———
Police recovered a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia after conducting a traffic stop on Jared Street.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.