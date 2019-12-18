Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 17 at 7:17 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 Philipsburg Bigler Highway at its intersection with Irwin Drive in Decatur Township in which a truck became entangled in low hanging utility lines. The forward momentum carried the vehicle through the intersection, east bound, and damaged four utility poles, dragging utility lines and traffic signals down on to the roadway.
———
On Dec. 17, a 21-year-old Winburne man reported his 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from a parking lot near the old Wallaceton School sometime in the evening hours of Nov. 25. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Lawrence Township
Police are investigating an incident in which unknown suspect(s) entered a vacant residence and removed several items from the property without permission. Anyone having information on any such acts are asked to call the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
On Dec. 18 at 1:06 p.m., a crash occurred in which a driver was moving onto State Route 879 and failed to drive at a safe speed. The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to slide into another car. There were no injuries and minor damage to both vehicles.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 8 at 8:30 p.m., a driver of a disabled vehicle on I-99 South was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.