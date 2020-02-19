Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 5:01 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-80 West near Flegal Road, Lawrence Township. Thomas C. Stiner, 36, of Grassflat was driving in the right lane when Kyle J. Holloman, 22, of Brandywine, Md. attempted to pass Stiner. Stiner swerved into the left lane, striking Holloman’s vehicle. Stiner then fled the scene. No injuries were reported on scene.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to the area of South Front Street and South Second Street for a toddler walking on the roadway without an adult present. A citizen nearby picked the child up and carried her off the roadway. Upon police arrival, officers saw a woman running toward them saying the child belonged to her. Incident is under further investigation.
———
A lost bank card was found in the area of North Third Street and Reed Street. If you lost a bank card, please call the station at 765-7819 to claim it.
———
Police responded to the Fair and Park Board for a report of thick black smoke coming from a side vent on the building. A board member showed up, unlocked the building and found the furnace was acting up.
———
Police assisted State Parole at a residence on Daisy Street. Contact was made with a man who had an active warrant through State Parole. The man was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police responded to a residence on Nichols Street for a psychiatric emergency. Contact was made with the man and officers transported him to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Tuesday, a report of a Protection from Abuse Order violation came to PSP that originated at Kearney Road, Snyder Township, Jefferson County, involving a 33-year-old Brockway man and a 38-year-old Brockway woman. The defendant was found near Olivio Lane, Snyder Township with the plaintiff of the PFA. Both the plaintiff and the defendant left the residence out of the back of the house upon police arrival. The tracks in the snow were followed until the plaintiff was found several hundred yards from the residence. She related that the defendant continued on. The defendant continued a foot pursuit through wooded terrain for approximately two miles before being apprehended. Both the defendant and plaintiff were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of apprehension. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
———
On Feb. 13, police were dispatched to the Snappy’s Gas Station parking lot on state Route 255, Sandy Township for the report of a domestic between a 41-year-old St. Charles, Mo. man and a 32-year-old O’Fallon, Mo. woman that was called in at the 105 mile marker, I-80, Union Township. During the course of the investigation, it was found the suspects’ vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana emanating from its open doors. Further investigation found the woman was driving under the influence and both the man and woman were in possession of marijuana and a plethora of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were taken into custody and received drug-related charges. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled at Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.