Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to an alarm on Northwest Third Avenue. Contact was made with the owner who shut the alarm off.
Police responded to a residence on Nichols Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, it was found that male was being aggressive to the homeowner and she no longer wanted the male there. Police asked the male to leave in which he did without incident.
Police assisted EMS at a residence on Northwest Fourth Avenue for an elderly woman who had fallen. The elderly woman suffered a head injury and had to be lifted onto the stretcher by EMS and officers. The female was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS.
Police were notified by LTPD that they had an individual on a traffic stop that held an active warrant though this department. Officers arrived and the male was able to satisfy the warrant on scene.
Police responded to a residence on Cemetery Road for a reported theft. Upon arrival, officers met with a female on the sidewalk who told officers that her Uber driver dropped her off on Dorey Street and then fled with the woman’s groceries. Contact was made with the owner of the vehicle who fled with the groceries. The owner was uncooperative with officers and refused to give information. The groceries were later found dumped in the alley where the female lives.
Police responded to a residential burglary alarm on West Cherry Street. Everything was secure and the owner was notified.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 22 at 9 a.m., police were dispatched to a suspicions persons call at Sapp Brothers. Upon arrival it was discovered that Jessica Coulter, 35, of Kylertown had removed items from their packaging and began to put items inside of her sweatshirt pocket. Coulter, who is currently on probation, was taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail on a detainer for a probation violation and will be charged for retail theft and receiving stolen property.
On Nov. 4 at 1 p.m., police were summoned to Patton Street on a report of a hit-and-run to a parked vehicle. Sometime between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, an unknown vehicle struck a parked Chevrolet Silverado which was parked along the shoulder of Patton Street causing damage to the right rear bumper. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lawrence Township police.
Curwensville Borough
Not report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 1 at 3 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence on Wayne Road and removed multiple firearms. Anyone with information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact PSP DuBois, 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
Officers were dispatched to the post office, located on Hoover Avenue, for a report of an alarm. Officers checked the building and found that it was a false alarm.
A patron was making threats at an establishment on Fuller Avenue. He left before police arrived. Staff did not want him back in the business. They were advised to call if he returned.
A counterfeit $50 bill was passed at a business on North Brady Street. City officers are investigating.
A disturbance between a man and woman occurred in the first block of McCracken Run Road. The male left the scene before police arrived. It was confirmed the incident was only a verbal domestic and there was no physical assault.
Officers were called to Andrea court for a report of juveniles throwing tennis balls with obscenities drawn on them, on to the the callers property. The juveniles were advised not to do it again and the parents were notified.
An argument occurred in the 100 block of Luther Avenue between a woman and her husband. The arguing woke their 21-year-old son, who began trashing the house because of being awakened. The husband left before the police arrived. The son was gathering things to leave as well. No charges were filed.
Officers were called twice to the USPS station located on Hoover Avenue for reports of alarms. Both times the building was found to be secure.
A man and her ex-boyfriend were arguing over $500. The incident occurred on West Scribner Avenue. Officers advised them to leave each other alone and try to solve the money situation peacefully.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 24 at 1 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on Locust Road. No injuries were reported and Rebuck’s towed the vehicle from the scene.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 3 at 3:03 a.m., police were dispatched to West Sycamore Road for a welfare check. While on scene, it was determined that the complainant attempted to call 911 because Robin Fye, 39, of Moshannon was drunk and yelling at her. During this verbal altercation, Fye smashed the complainant’s hand with the communications device she used to contact 911. Fye was cited for harassment through District Court 49-3-03.
On Nov. 3 at 2:45 p.m., a crash occurred on Shiloh Road in which a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. Both vehicles suffered minor damage and were driven from the scene. All occupants were wearing seat belts and were not injured during the crash.