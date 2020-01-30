Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 22 at 8:25 a.m., a crash occurred as Beau D. Martin, 42, of Show Shoe and Janette Steele, 78, of Grassflat were both driving on Troy Hawk Run Highway. Martin’s vehicle was following Steele’s. Steele was preparing to turn westbound onto U.S. 322. Steele was stopped in the roadway waiting for oncoming traffic to clear before turning. Martin turned his head to make sure traffic was clear, when he looked forward to observe Steele stopped at the yield sign. Martin was unable to come to a stop and struck the rear end of Steele’s vehicle. Steele’s vehicle was towed from the scene. Martin’s vehicle was driven from the scene. There are no injuries as a result of this crash. Assisting on scene were Moshannon Valley EMS.
———
On Jan. 28 at 9:03 p.m., a physical altercation occurred on Logan Road in which Matthew Twoey, 40, of Osceola Mills struck a 38-year-old Osceola Mills woman several times in the face and head area causing injury. Twoey was located and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Jan. 28 at 10:52 p.m., a 19-year-old Clearfield male was stopped on Clearfield Woodland Highway for an equipment violation. It was then discovered he was driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol. He was also in possession of a drug and alcoholic beverages while underage.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 5 at 11 p.m., police received a report in regard to a bad check. It was discovered that Brandon Helm sent a bad check for rent and water bills. Contact was not able to be made with Helm.
———
On Jan. 30 at 10:01 a.m., police were sitting stationary in the median on Route 879 near Industrial Park road and observed Justin A. Unch, 38, of Clearfield driving a motor vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, Unch was confirmed to have a mandatory ignition interlock requirement on his driver’s license. It was also confirmed that he drove the vehicle without the system. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the future.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 28 at 2:22 a.m., traffic violations were observed in the area of U.S. 322, Brady Township. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, John Fenton, 37, of Curwensville was found to be under the influence of alcohol. A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia. Fenton was arrested.
———
On Jan. 27 at 8:51 a.m., a hit and run crash occurred on Arch Road near Westville Road. This crash occurred as a vehicle approached David R. Nagele, 19, of Reynoldsville stopped at the stop sign at the end of Arch Street Extension. Another vehicle was following too close and struck the rear of Nagele’s vehicle. Nagele’s vehicle came to final rest south of Westville Road. The other vehicle turned left and fled the scene in an east direction failing to stop and exchange information. Nagele’s vehicle sustained minimal left rear damage. Nagele was not injured during the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DuBois State Police at 371-4652.
———
On Jan. 27 at 9:07 p.m., police investigated a crash on a paved roadway in the Reynoldsville Cemetery. A vehicle failed to negotiate a straight section of the roadway and traveled off of the south side of the road and struck multiple head stones. The vehicle fled the scene by traveling south on state Route 310. The vehicle is believed to be a metallic blue Chevrolet Cobalt with front end damage to the one o’clock position. The crash is believed to have occurred between Jan. 26 at noon and Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 18 at 12:31 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 210. This crash occurred as Austin M. Ewing, 18, of Punxsutawney was traveling in the southbound lane and lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle slid off of the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment in front of a location on the 5000-block of state Route 210. After initial impact, the vehicle rolled over and came to initial final rest in the middle of the roadway on all four tires. Ewing then drove off the left side of the roadway to avoid a secondary collision.
———
On Jan. 20 at 11 a.m., an incident occurred on Pine Hurst Street. Jodie Middleton, 48, of Reynoldsville and Penny Ward, 56, of Knoxdale engaged in a physical altercation regarding the exchange of a pink bowl. Both individuals were charged for harassment.
———
On Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m., an incident occurred as a verbal argument ensued between a 51-year-old Reynoldsville male and Gina Smith, 47, of Punxsutawney. During the argument, Smith grabbed the male’s arm and pushed him. Also, Smith threw miscellaneous household items all over the floor, leaving the house of a disaster. The accused was charged with harassment and criminal mischief.
———
Police are investigating an incident on Thomas Street on Jan. 22, where suspects subjected a New Bethlehem juvenile female to indecent exposure leading to the corruption of the minor. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 26 at 8:31 a.m., a crash occurred as Nicole J. Wilson, 32, of Mahaffey was driving west on I-80 and slid on the slippery road. Her vehicle slid into the median and struck a tree with its rear causing damage. Wilson was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. The vehicle was towed by Zimmerman Towing.
———
On Jan. 27 at 10 a.m., at Woodbury Road, a 55-year-old Falls Creek woman reported an identity theft where her information was used to open several credit card and loan accounts.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.