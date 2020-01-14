Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 16 at 10:47 a.m., Matthew Smith, 23, of Lorain, Ohio removed a generator from the Dollar General construction site. Smith was later encountered in Ohio where the generator was recovered. Smith was charged through District Court.
———
On Jan. 8 at 4:35 a.m., a crash occurred on SR 153 in which a driver attempting to make a left turn failed to see another vehicle and struck it. No injuries were reported.
———
On Jan. 11 at 1:42 a.m., police attempted to make a traffic stop on Trolley Street. The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Rockey, 28, of Winburne refused to stop and a pursuit started traveling north on Trolley Street onto Valley Road turning south on School House Road and then east on Hardscrabble Road where Rockey then drove onto a trail and abandoned the vehicle. A foot chase ensued through the woods but Rockey was not able to be located. Charges of fleeting and eluding along with multiple summary violations will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to East Locust Street for a reported harassment. A tenant called to report that her neighboring tenant was intoxicated and banging on her door. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police checked on a suspicious vehicle along Nichols Street.
———
Police responded to a business along North Third Street for an activated alarm. Police found the business to be secure.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
On Jan. 10 at 5:57 p.m., police were dispatched to a business at the 300-block of Aspen Way for an alarm going off. Police arrived and learned this was a false alarm.
———
On Jan. 11 at 1:01 a.m., police were dispatched to a business at the 600-block of Liberty Boulevard for a report of a male lying outside by the front entrance of the building. Police arrived and located a 52-year-old DuBois male who was intoxicated and had passed out on the sidewalk of the business. The male was released to a sober adult.
———
On Jan. 11 at 9:55 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100-block of DuBois Avenue for a report of a suspicious male. Police responded and made contact with the owner of the property. Police were informed that the male had came into the business six to eight times in the last three to four days. The owner advised that the male tried to take some items and was trying to sit in one of the offices. The male was gone upon the arrival of the police.
———
On Jan. 11 at 1:13 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100-block of West Long Avenue for a report of his lock box to his apartment open and the key lying on the ground. The victim advised the police that he had medication missing but didn’t know what was missing. Further investigation.
———
On Jan. 11 at 11:06 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200-block of West Long Avenue for a report to check the welfare of a female who was trying to harm herself. Police arrived on scene and determined that everything was ok.
———
On Jan. 11 at 11:24 p.m, a police officer was on patrol when he noticed a male lying on the sidewalk of West Long Avenue near the railroad tracks. Police determined this to be a medical issue and the male was transported to the Penn Highlands Emergency Room by the ambulance for evaluation.
———
On Jan. 11 at 11:37 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600-block of Locust Street, for a report of a female breaking windows of a residence. Police arrived on scene and the female was gone. Police made contact with the renter of the residence and he refused to press charges.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 5 at 11:25 a.m., police investigated an incident where the suspect attempted to purchase a .270 caliber rifle. The purchase was denied following a PICS check that indicated the suspect was prohibited from purchasing a firearm. An investigation is ongoing.
———
On Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 100-block of Old Mill Road for an altercation between three known individuals. The suspect pointed a firearm in the direction of two other individuals. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On Jan. 5 at 7:39 p.m., a crash occurred on SR 119 in which a deer entered the roadway from the west berm. The vehicle then struck the deer. The vehicle suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
———
On Jan. 10 at 9 p.m., police responded to Jefferson Court Personal Care Home for an incident involving two patients/residents of the care home.
———
On Jan. 12 at 2:23 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on SR 2023. This crash occurred as a vehicle traveling was traveling south when the driver lost control while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle impacted a utility pole to the west of the roadway, overturned onto its passenger side facing north where it came to final rest. Multiple airbags deployed inside the vehicle. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for treatment of suspected injuries. A passenger was transported via helicopter to UPMC for suspected injuries. Both the driver and passenger were wearing proper restraint systems. The vehicle was towed from the scene by McPherson Towing. Police were assisted on scene by Jefferson County EMS, Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and Penelec.
———
On Jan. 12 at 10:13 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a moving violation on Route 119. During the encounter the driver, a 31-year-old Rochester Mills man, was determined to be driving under the influence. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
Police are conducting a death investigation of a 24-year-old man that occurred in Kersey. No foul play is suspected.
———
Police are investigating a possible theft that occurred when a Kersey resident withdrew cash from his bank account and sent gift cards to a suspect. This investigation remains open.
———
Police investigated an animal cruelty incident which occurred on Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. on the 90-block of Reservoir Road. A 39-year-old Ridgway woman’s dog was poisoned through unknown means by an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 776-6136.
———
On Jan. 11 at 12:59 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop for traffic violations on SR 948. During the investigation, the driver, Timothy Raffeinner, 50, of Kersey was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending after receiving blood results.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Sometime on Nov. 15, 2019 a known individual took times belonging to a 42-year-old Port Matilda woman, including ceramic crocks and decorative signs.
———
This station is investigating an incident of possible harassment at the Centre County Jail.
———
On Dec. 14 at 12:10 p.m., an incident occurred as police were contacted concerning the Megan’s Law section relative to an offender’s failure to comply with his registration requirements. This investigation is ongoing.
———
From Dec. 17 to Jan. 10, police investigated a report of a Megan’s Law violation on West Linn Street. The allegations were determined to be unfounded.
———
On Dec. 19 at 8:26 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on I-99 North after observing the vehicle weaving across lane designators. After observing several clues of impairment, the driver, a 47-year-old Moshannon man was taken into custody for suspected driving under the influence.
———
On Dec. 19 at 2:24 p.m., police investigated a possession of marijuana case on Penns Valley Road. A student was alleged to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges are pending.
———
On Jan. 3 at 9:11 a.m., Damian Young was arrested during a domestic dispute for terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and numerous other charges on West Firehall Road.
———
On Jan. 5 at 7:44 p.m., police investigated an incident of a dog law violation on Genes Lane. Investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 5 at 10:11 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle traveling southbound on I-99 South was found abandoned along the right lane of travel and the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle appeared to have disabling damage to its entire front end. Airbags were deployed at the vehicle’s front end. The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival. Through the investigation the driver, Robert T. Wilkerson, 23, of Williamsport, was located and contacted. The driver denied sustaining injury from this crash. Karch Auto assisted on scene.
———
On Jan. 6 at 3:47 p.m., a crash occurred on North Valley Road near Aqua Penn Drive. Charges have been filed against Gayle L. Bitner, 71, of Howard in regard to this incident.
———
On Jan. 7 at 3:22 p.m., a crash occurred in which a 19-year-old Highspire male lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the left side guide rail. No injuries were reported from this crash.
———
On Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on South Eagle Valley Road in the area of Bell Hollow Road. A vehicle attempting to stop on an icy road slid into the oncoming traffic lane and struck another vehicle. Neither party was injured. Assisted on scene by Port Matilda Fire Department and Halfmoon Towing.
———
On Jan. 8 at 9:15 a.m., police received a report of theft from the Puff Super Value in Philipsburg. Investigation continues at this time.
———
On Jan. 9 at 1 a.m., a crash occurred on Four Points Road in which a driver, Robert A. Clark, 39, of Weedville lost control of his vehicle due to icy/snowy conditions. This caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road. The vehicle then proceeded to hit a tree before coming to a final rest. The driver was wearing a seat belt. No injuries reported. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the left front tire and left front quarter panel.
———
On Jan. 9 at 11:47 a.m., a known 14-year-old Philipsburg juvenile pushed his mother.
———
On Jan. 11 at 6:37 p.m., police were notified of a vehicle which crashed into a tree near the 2100-block of Purdue Mountain Road. Upon further investigation it was determined that the driver, Brian Wendler, 51, of Bellefonte, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Wendler was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw. Charges pending.
———
On Jan. 13 at 10:30 a.m., CPT members responded to the 100-block of White Pine Lane to attempt to serve a warrant. A strong odor of marijuana was detected within the residence. A consent search yielded marijuana and related paraphernalia.
On Jan. 13, a 39-year-old Fleming man known by police was located with marijuana and paraphernalia. Investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 13 at 5:06 p.m., a domestic cat was shot with a BB/Pellet gun on the 100-block of Lisk Street. There are no investigative leads at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Trooper Borger at PSP Rockview at 355-7545.