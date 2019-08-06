State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a child custody was being initiated. During the exchange of the child, a 53-year-old female from Houtzdale became upset and verbally threatened the victim by making comments that she should never leaver her house and if she does she wouldn’t return breathing. Charges of harassment are to be filed against the 53-year-old through District Court 46-3-02.
———
On Aug. 5 at 12:30 p.m., PSP investigated an ID theft incident. The incident occurred when the victim received a phone call from an unknown male, stating she owes $299.99 to the Microsoft Support Team. The unknown male then demanded the victim’s personal information, which the victim briefly provided. PSP in Clearfield is advising the public not to provide anyone with their personal information to any unknown source via telephone.
———
On Aug. 4 at 7:16 a.m., PSP Clearfield was contacted by Penn Highlands Clearfield and related that they had a patient who had multiple bruises all over her body. Through investigation it was determined that she was a victim of domestic violence. The victim provided a written statement relating to the events that occured. Ralph C. Best, 57, of Woodland was arrested for strangulation, simple assault, and harassment and taken to the Clearfield County Jail to await his arraignment. Charges were filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Aug. 6 at 9:42 a.m., police were summoned to the Slovak Club, 300 1st Ave., Osceola Mills, for a burglary that occurred sometime through the night.
This crime occurred as unknown suspect(s) arrived at the above location and utilized an unknown blunt instrument to pry open a hatch wooden door (36”x36”) to the cooler. Once access was made to the cooler, suspect(s) crawled through the door and into the cooler. Once inside the cooler, suspect(s) attempted to pry open a wooden kitchen door to gain access to the bar area but was unsuccessful. The suspect(s) fled the scene undetected in an unknown manner of travel. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 6 at 3:17 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred as a Harley-Davidson that was traveling south on Route 219, Chestnut Grove Highway, lost control due to the back tire failing, causing the driver, Randy Chicola, to lose control and crash onto its side. The Harley-Davidson slid off the west part of the roadway and struck an embankment and turned clockwise 180 degrees. The vehicle came to a final rest partially in the southbound lane facing to the north. Both the driver and the passenger, Diane Chicola, were tossed from the vehicle and were laying in the middle of the southbound lane.
Neither the driver or passenger were wearing a helmet. Both sustained suspected significant injuries to their head and neck. They were flown from the scene by Stat Medevac to UPMC Altoona. The vehicle sustained a significant amound of damage and was towed from the scene. Assisting PSP on scene was DuSan Ambulance and Brady Township Fire Department.
Sandy Township
On Aug. 3, officers were called to a path between Walmart and the bowling alley for a woman who was passed out on the trail. Upon officer’s arrival the woman was sitting up but not coherent. She had a bag that contained 5 cans of computer duster and at one point she took a can of the duster and began huffing it in front of the officer. The 35-year-old E. Long Ave. woman was taken into custody and charges were filed.
———
On Aug. 3, a 14-year-old boy called to report his mother’s paramore threatened him with a drill. When officers arrived, it was found the boy had been punished, and the 56-year-old man was using the drill to take the lock off his bedroom door. The boy and his mother both claimed previous incidents that the man struck the boy. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Aug. 3, a 19-year-old DuBois male was traveling on U.S. 322 and when he attempted to turn on to Kiwanis Trail he pulled in the path of a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Reynoldsville man causing the two vehicles to collide. The Reynoldsville man and his 51-year-old passenger were treated and transported by EMS. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The 19-year-old was cited.
———
On Aug. 3, a Calabash Ct. woman called police to have them check and abandoned vehicle for a dead body. Officers checked the vehicle and found it to be empty. The owner was located and the situation handled without incident.
———
On Aug. 3, officers received a report of a man near the Fullington Bus Station trying to take his belt and pants off. Officers were unable to locate the man.
———
On Aug. 3, officers were requested to check the welfare of a man who appeared to have fallen off of his motorcycle in the area of the Blinker Sheetz. The 57-year-old man stated he was riding the motorcycle and pulled over when he started not feeling well. A man who was traveling behind him assisted the man until officers arrived. The man’s sister came to get him and monitor his health.
———
On Aug. 3, officers received a report that people were smoking something out of a glass pipe at a Hetrick Road residence. There was no contact made with the suspicious individuals.
———
On Aug. 4, officers responded to a Maple Avenue residence due to a 911 hang up call. Upon arrival officers located a 35-year-old woman who lived at the residence. She reported that her live in boyfriend took their truck and she wanted to report it stolen. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Aug. 4, a 29-year-old man reported that a man staying at the Bobette Motel had several warrants out for his arrest. Upon investigation it was determined that the 29-year-old was making the report after he discovered the man with his girlfriend, and was unfounded.
———
On Aug. 4, officers received a report of a man and woman in a verbal argument at Bimini Beach in Treasure Lake. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Aug. 4, false alarm at Petco
———
On Aug. 4, false alarm at Joann Crafts
———
On Aug. 4, a passerby reported witnessing a female driving a car following a man through the Walmart parking lot, and they were yelling at each other. Officers located the couple and handled the situation without incident.
———
On Aug. 5, a tractor trailer hit another tractor trailer while attempting to park at Pilot, then fled the scene.
———
On Aug. 5, Walmart employees reported an unknown person took an electric shopping cart and attempted to take it off the parking lot.
———
On Aug. 5, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Adamson’s Funeral Home for an argument over custody. The situation was handled without incident.
———
On Aug. 5, a DuBois man reported that his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend drove by him while he was getting gas at the Blinker Sheetz and gave him an obscene hand gesture.
———
On Aug. 5, false alarm at Red Lobster
State Police at Punxsy
On Aug. 8, a citation was issued to Croation Bene. Soc. St. Vitus Sub. Assmb. 80 Nat. Cro. Soc. USA in Smokerun, Bigler Township due to servants, agents, or employees, failing to submit annual reports to the Pennsyvania Department of Revenue.
These charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, the ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. the ALJ can also mandate training for the license in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.
———
On July 12 at 2 p.m. PSP received a report of alleged child abuse. The father was alleged to have burned the 4-year-old child with a cigarette and smacked his buttocks at 690 Glenwood Ave., Glen Campbell Borough, Indiana County. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On July 20 at 9:35 p.m., a crash occurred on SR 445 South of Toll House Road in Penn Township, Centre County. An unknown vehicle was traveling south when the driver exited the lanes of travel and struck the guide rail on the right side of the roadway. The damage suffered to the vehicle is unknown but the guide rail that was struck had moderate damage. The driver fled from the scene and the vehicle, as well as the driver, were unable to be identified.