State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 16 at 11:24 p.m., police investigated a criminal trespass on St. Lawrence Road in which three known juveniles were witnessed in the garage of a 64-year-old Coalport man. The juveniles then fled the scene. Charges are pending.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a potentially impaired driver. Police located the driver and vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Bridge Street. The driver was found to be impaired and arrested.
———
Police received a report of a reckless driver on Reed Street. The incident is being investigated.
———
Police received a report of a reckless driver traveling through a parking lot on Turnpike Avenue. The incident is being investigated.
———
Police received a report of harassment on East Locust Street. The incident is being investigated.
———
Police received a report of a missing dog on East Locust Street. The dog was described a black and white boxer mix named Chaos. Anyone who comes in contact with the animal is asked to contact police.
———
Police stopped a vehicle and found a passenger to have an active warrant. The passenger resolved the warrant during the stop.
———
Police responded to an incident involving a male breaking into a house with a firearm. Upon arrival, it was found that the caller was under the influence of a controlled substance and imagined the event.
———
Police received a report of a noise complaint on Latimer Street due to a semi-truck idling too loud. Upon arrival, it was determined that the noise was not unreasonable.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 21 at 2 p.m., police received a report of a black, red and white bicycle with head light, rear light and black and red cable lock was stolen from a residence on Clarendon Avenue. If anyone has information on this theft, please contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
On Sept. 22 at 10:33 a.m., police were contacted to go to a residence on Montgomery Run Road for criminal mischief. The incident possibly occurred at midnight or later. Suspects took two bricks and broke the window in the front of the house. If anyone has information on this incident, please contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
On Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., police received a report that an individual was receiving harassing phone calls from a known person.
———
On Sept. 22, police received a report of a public drunk at the Family Dollar on South Second Street. Upon arrival police located Kristin McBride of Clearfield outside the store flailing around and in bare feet. Officers observed multiple signs of controlled substance abuse while speaking to McBride and she was taken into custody for public drunkenness. She was then transported to Clearfield County Jail where she was housed. NTC to be filed at MDJ 46-3-02.
———
On Sept. 22 at 10:04 p.m., police were dispatched to Mt. Joy for a report of a female laying in a yard refusing to leave. Contact was made with the female who was heavily intoxicated and not permitted to be laying on the property where she was. It was learned that she was on adult probation with a no alcohol clause and was transported to CCJ where she was housed for the probation violation and public drunkenness.
———
Police received report of a stolen green and black battery powered four wheeler stolen from the complainants’ property.
Sandy Township
On Sept. 20, a 55-year-old Connecticut woman reported someone caused a white mark on the drivers side bumper of her vehicle, then left the scene.
———
On Sept. 20, 50-year-old Wilcox man reported that the while traveling on SR 255 new Platt Road, the vehicle in front of him made an abrupt stop in order to make a turn, causing him to stop quickly and the vehicle behind him to hit him. The 19-year-old Woodland man’s vehicle suffered moderate damage. No injuries reported.
———
On Sept. 20, a Treasure Lake man reported that someone hit and caused minor damage to his vehicle while it was in the Walmart parking lot.
———
On Sept. 20, a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Emporium man was stopped in traffic on SR 255 near Mountain Run Road when a 70-year-old Kersey man was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting him. No injuries reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
On Sept. 21, officers received a report of a man passed out in a vehicle in the lower part of the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival it was discovered that the man was fine and had just gotten breakfast and took a minute to sleep before heading home.
———
On Sept. 21, a 49 -year-old Brockway man hit a deer while riding his motorcycle on Coral Reef Road in Treasure Lake. Minor injuries reported and the bike was driven from the scene.
———
On Sept. 21, a 28-year-old Reynoldsville woman reported seeing a blond haired woman wearing a maxi dress in the parking lot, who was not acting right. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the female.
———
On Sept. 22, officers received a report that there was a male and female sitting in a vehicle at the Commons talking about drug activity. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the couple.
———
On Sept. 22, a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Falls Creek man traveled into the opposite lane of travel while on Slab Run Road near Sheetz, causing it to crash into a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Falls Creek man. The 65-year-old was transported to Penn Highlands for evaluation and a legal blood draw. Charges pending.
———
On Sept. 22, a 20-year-old South Brady Street man reported being harassed by an 18-year-old Summerville man. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 23 at 7:40 a.m., police responded to a crash in which a car was approaching slow-moving traffic and was unable to slow down and rear-ended another car.
———
On Sept. 23 at 7:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on PA 948 North of Little Mill Creek Road. A vehicle struck a deer that ran into the roadway, causing major front end damage.