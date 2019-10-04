Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police are currently investigating a hit and run incident that occurred on Textile Avenue.
Police were notified of a stray Pitbull in the area of Olive Avenue. Police searched the area but did not locate the dog.
Police responded to a vehicle accident on North Second Street. The accident involved two vehicles and no injuries were reported.
Police assisted Clearfield County Probation with a male on Nichols Street who was believed to have illegal substances on him. Police did make contact with the male who was found with an illegal substance on his person. The male was arrested.
Police observed a heavily intoxicated male stumbling on Krebs Avenue. Police made contact with the male where he was then arrested.
Police observed a heavily intoxicated female stumbling on East Sixth Street. Police made contact with the female who was also found to contain warrants. The female resisted arrest and was ultimately transported to jail.
Police conducted a warrant service. Upon contact with the wanted individual, the warrant was satisfied.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m., officers received a report of drug activity from a male complainant, which was to be taking place in his home. He reported that he was in the process of evicting his daughter and her boyfriend from his Dorey Street residence due to their drug use. He stated that upon coming home he could smell marijuana. He asked that police search his residence, and arrest the couple. A search warrant was obtained and served at the residence shortly after the report. Officers made contact with Jason Letz, who was found to be in possession of marijuana and a large variety of drug paraphernalia in his and Amanda Williams’ shared bedroom. Charges are pending.
On Oct. 3, police responded to a fight involving two female students at the Clearfield Junior-Senior High School. Both female students are facing charges for their involvement in the incident.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
Sometime between Sept. 9 and Sept. 14, unknown suspect(s) entered a camp located on Seventh Avenue Extension, Brockway, by force and removed the following items: an Ibanez acoustic guitar, a large white first aid kit, a bear skull statue, a poker chip set, an older military style backpack, a Cabela’s brand hanging toiletry bag, 2 propane torches, an antique coffee can, an antique Boy Scout flashlight, and a large magnetic flashlight.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 25 at 9:49 a.m., a firearm was lost on East Branch Road. A handgun fell off the back of a truck and the owner was unable to locate it. Anybody with information about a found firearm in that area is asked to contact PSP Punxutawney 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
