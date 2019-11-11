Clearfield Borough Police
A 25-year-old Olanta man was arrested Friday for harassment Officers report investigating a domestic incident on the Curwensville-Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. It was determined a man, who was not identified by police, was arguing with a 21-year-old Olanta woman when the argument became physical. The man was cited for harassment through the district magisterial court.
–––
A 41-year-old Rockton woman was arrested Friday after she was found driving under the influence of alcohol. Officers reported the unidentified woman was stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of Ridge Avenue Extension and Laurel Run Road in Pike Township. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for blood testing and later released to a family member. Charges are pending through the district magisterial court.
Lawrence Township
A Lanse man will have charges filed against him. Officers reported responding to a report of an intoxicated man in a parking lot at 100 Supercenter Dr., Clearfield on Oct. 27. Officers located the vehicle and discovered the man, Mark Glace, 21, was under the influence. Glace was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield, for blood testing. He was later released to a sober person. Charges are pending.
–––
Officers investigated a report of retail theft Thursday at a business on 1720 River Rd., Clearfield. An unidentified man entered the store and removed several items without paying for them. The incident remains under investigation.
–––
A 41-year-old Clearfield man had charges filed against him Thursday following a domestic assault. Officers reported Shawn Webster got into an argument with a 42-year-old Clearfield woman, threw his socks at her, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a refrigerator. Webster left the scene before officers arrived. Officers observed redness on the victim’s upper chest and neck and minor cuts to the inside of her mouth. Charges were filed against Webster for simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment
–––
Officers are searching for a Clearfield man after an incident of retail theft. They reported the incident at 100 Supercenter Dr., Clearfield occurred Oct. 28 when Tyler Jordan Knepp, 26, was identified by surveillance cameras. Knepp failed to pay for merchandise and left the store in a Hyundai Elantra. Knepp has outstanding warrants filed by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s department as well as unpaid fines. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police. Charges, against Knepp, are pending at the district magisterial court.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
An Altoona woman was not injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday. Officers report Erin M. Sheehan, 25, was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Interstate 80 when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the animal. Sheehan was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
–––
Officers are investigating an incident of criminal mischief on Carson Hill Road in Brady Township. They reported on Friday, a dark, two-tone, sport utility vehicle with a white top was seen causing damage to a lawn. Several ruts and tire marks were visible in the victim’s yard. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at DuBois at 371-4652.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Officers reported a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in Centre County in the coming weeks.
Motorists encountering the checkpoint will be stopped briefly. When there is an indication a driver has consumed alcohol or controlled substances or committed violations of the law, the occupants may be detained for further investigation.
Primary emphasis will be on driving under the influence violations but all laws will be enforced.