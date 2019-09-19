Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

On Sept. 18 at 4:51 p.m., a theft/scam was reported to police. An unknown person contacted a 60-year-old Munson woman and told her that a rental car, rented under her social security number, was found near the Mexico border with drugs and guns inside it. The person than told the woman that she needed to pay a fee to avoid legal prosecution, who then acquired gift cards and sent the numbers to the suspect. If for any reason you are faced with a similar situation please contact the state or local police before you send money to an unknown person.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Local News Coverage

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

Sometime between Sept. 8 and Sept. 17, unknown suspect(s) entered at a camp on Barres and Punkin Ridge Roads by breaking a window on the front of the camp. While inside, suspects stole a variety of tools, including a cordless string trimmer, cordless miter saw, cordless jigsaw, cordless circular saw with blade, wrench, and numerous other items. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

