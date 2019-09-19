Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 18 at 4:51 p.m., a theft/scam was reported to police. An unknown person contacted a 60-year-old Munson woman and told her that a rental car, rented under her social security number, was found near the Mexico border with drugs and guns inside it. The person than told the woman that she needed to pay a fee to avoid legal prosecution, who then acquired gift cards and sent the numbers to the suspect. If for any reason you are faced with a similar situation please contact the state or local police before you send money to an unknown person.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Sometime between Sept. 8 and Sept. 17, unknown suspect(s) entered at a camp on Barres and Punkin Ridge Roads by breaking a window on the front of the camp. While inside, suspects stole a variety of tools, including a cordless string trimmer, cordless miter saw, cordless jigsaw, cordless circular saw with blade, wrench, and numerous other items. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.