Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Between Sept. 14 and Sept. 27, unknown suspect(s) vandalized and stole multiple radiators from Caterpillar heavy equipment from the 1000-block of Old Highway 322. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800 in reference to PA19-1291974.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 30, police were dispatched to a disturbance on Barn Road. Three known juveniles got into a verbal argument with their mother, and threatened a neighbor with a baseball bat. One juvenile was taken into custody and charged, and placed into detention by Juvenile Probation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Sept. 30, police responded to a false alarm at National Fuel.
On Sept. 30, police responded to a false alarm at Berry.
On Sept. 30, a 37-year-old Hanes Drive resident reported someone spray-painted an inflammatory remark on the outside wall of her apartment building.
On Sept. 30, a 41-year-old DuBois woman reported receiving harassing messages via social media from her ex-boyfriend and a known woman. Officers handled the situation without incident.
On Sept. 30, a Sandy Township resident reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Office. He did not give out any personal information. Just a reminder to never give out personal information to anyone over the phone. Also if you receive one of the phone calls from someone claiming to be from the Social Security office, you can go to the official Social Security Website at www.ssa.gov to report the call.
On Sept. 30, a Kilmer Road resident reported their 14-year-old neighbor came to their house and said he was not being treated right at home. Officers handled the situation without incident.
On Sept. 30, officers received an anonymous report about a domestic disturbance at a Garden Grove residence. Upon arrival officers found that a 20-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend were arguing over a pencil. Officers handled the situation without incident.
On Sept. 30, police responded to a false alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
On Oct. 1, Walmart employees reported seeing two males leaving the store with merchandise they had not paid for. The men were able to leave before being stopped but were identified through the license plate on the vehicle they were driving. Charges pending.
On Oct. 1, a 22-year-old Brockway man was arrested after he assaulted his 36-year-old girlfriend while they were at Walmart. Witnesses saw the couple arguing, which escalated when the woman attempted to walk away from the man. He grabbed her and pushed her to the ground causing her to hit her head. The woman was transported to Penn Highlands by EMS and the male was transported to CCJ by police.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 22, St. Anthony’s Beneficial Society in Osceola Mills served alcohol to a visibly intoxicated patron. Charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50-1,0000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, the ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.