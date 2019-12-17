State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 16 at 6:09 p.m., a crash occurred on State Route 53 in which a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle causing damage to a third vehicle as well.
———
On Dec. 16 at 7:02 p.m., a deer ran onto the roadway and caused a collision. No injuries reported. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and Undertaker Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
———
On Dec. 16 at 3:46 p.m., PSP Clearfleld was dispatched to Valley Road for the report of a domestic incident. After interviewing involved parties it was determined that a physical altercation had occurred. One person was arrested and taken to Clearfield County Jail to be arraigned on charges of simple assault and harassment.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 25, the Lawrence Township Police Department was made aware of an inmate from the Clearfield County Jail who had to be taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for injuries sustained in a fight. Police investigated the fight which occurred at the jail, and found that three inmates had backed the victim into a comer and assaulted him. Charges have been filed on the three inmates involved in the altercation.
Curwensville Borough
Police assisted EMS personnel with a patient who was unconscious at Snappy’s Convenience Store.
———
Police were contacted concerning theft of fuel at a local business. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Borough Police.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with attempting to serve a PFA on a Curwensville resident, however, the individual was unable to be located.
———
A large quantity of money was reported as stolen to police from a local business.
———
Police responded to an Ann Street residence for a reported theft occurring. Individual were taken into custody and questioned ill which the investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were contacted regarding a trespassing complaint along Chestnut Street.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police after an individual was taken into custody on outstanding warrants through Curwensville Borough Police Department.
———
Police assisted a state constable with an eviction from a business/residence along Filbert Street.
DuBois City Police
Dec. 13
At 7 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of West Scribner Avenue for a report of a verbal domestic between roommates. Police arrived and determined that this was a civil issue between the roommates. Police made sure everything was okay and then cleared.
———
At 7:01 p.m., police were dispatched to a parking lot at the 200-block of West Long Avenue for a report of people inside a silver Jeep SW possible shooting up drugs. Police arrived and made contact with the 38-year-old male from Penfield. Police located several items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Charges on the male will be filed for drug paraphernalia.
———
At 11:58 p.m., police came in contact with a 56-year-old DuBois male on First Street who was under the influence of alcohol. The male was cited for public dunkenness and released to his mother.
Dec. 14
At 12:24 a.m., police were dispatched to the Penn Highland ER for a report of a male and female causing a disturbance. Police arrived and determined that both people were under the influence of alcohol and wanting to drive home. Police advised both parties that they needed to get a ride home, which they did and police cleared.
———
At 3:01 p.m., police were dispatched to Olive Avenue for a report of two males staggering down the sidewalk. Police arrived on scene and were unable to locate the males.
———
At 3:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800-block of West Washington Avenue for a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. Police arrived on scene and were unable to locate anyone damaging any vehicle.
———
At 10:15 p.m., police met with a male at the station in reference to being assaulted. Police learned the male was assaulted by a female at the 100-block of East Park Avenue. Charges are pending.
Sandy Township
Dec. 14
Officers received a report of a 16-year-old girl who had run away from a Hanes Drive residence. Officers searched for the girl for several hours until they received a tip that she was on the porch of a home along Oklahoma Salem Road. Officers located the girl who was cold but not hurt. She was returned home to her parents.
———
A woman reported that while she and her 22-year-old brother where arguing he began knocking over furniture and breaking decorations in her home. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Employees of Petco reported that a woman walked out of the store with a habitat cage for a hamster valued at $37.99 without paying for it. The woman tucked the cage under her coat and when employees asked the woman if she was going to pay for the item, she said no and walked out. Investigation continues.
Dec. 15
False alarm at Burger King.
———
Officers responded to the old Bon Ton for a report of an open door. Upon arrival officers saw an inner door was open but the outer doors were secure.
———
A man reported a minor motor vehicle accident at the Falls Creek Sheetz. The vehicles were drivable and there was no injuries reported.
Dec. 16
False alarm at Taco Bell
———
Walmart employees reported that a known man left the store with $850 worth of baby formula without paying for it. He came back later and took $279.70 worth of stereo equipment without paying for it. Investigation continues.
———
A 28-year-old Falls Creek man lost control of his vehicle on slick roads in the area of state Route 119 and Watson Highway, and crashed into a guard rail. The man and his 23-year-old passenger were transported to Penn Highlands by EMS and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
State Police at Rockview
A PFA violation in the vicinity of North Tenth Street is being investigated by PSP Rockview
———
An incident occurred on Loch Lomond Road in which a Philipsburg man’s cfront passenger and rear passenger tires on his car were slashed sometime between the evening of Dec. 10 and the early morning of Dec. 11 Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.