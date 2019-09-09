Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 6 at 4:18 p.m., police responded to a vehicle crash along the Clearfield Shawville Highway. A driver failed to verify no other vehicle was beside him prior to merging in to an adjacent lane. As a result, the driver struck another vehicle, causing minor damage. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
On Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., police received a report of a theft of a black/orange colored Kent 20” Chaos bicycle that was stolen from a residence on Mill Road. If anyone has information regarding this theft please contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
On Sept. 7 at 12:22 a.m.., police responded to Sapp Bros. truck stop for a report of a suspicious male on the property. On scene, contact was made with Jeffery Bauer, 31, who was upset that the officers couldn’t see the men at the back of the store holding firearms running around. Bauer was instructed to take these officers to where the persons were at which time he alerted us they just jumped through the ceiling. Bauer was transported to the Clearfield County Jail and is to be cited for related offenses.
On Sept. 7 at 7:11 a.m., police were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on River Road. Upon arrival at the scene, the driver, Kenneth Buffington, had left the accident and arrived back to meet with officers. Buffington was deemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance and a legal blood draw was requested, to which he submitted. Upon a search of a vehicle, items of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and methamphetamine were located inside the vehicle.
On Sept. 7 at 1:36 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle crash at Walmart Supercenter. A vehicle operated by a Munson woman backed her vehicle from a parking space, striking the vehicle in the next space, which was legally parked. Damage to both vehicles was minor.
On Sept. 7, police received a black carabiner with a 01 Chevrolet car key, 01 car remote key, and 01 car dealer tag, which was found near the post office on Washington Avenue. If anyone has any information about the owner of this property please contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
On Sept. 9 at 1:18 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop along State Route 879 for an equipment violation. The driver, Patrick Sopic, was found to have a suspended license and multiple warrants. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Sopic was also in possession of methamphetamine, as well as an illegally purchased and illegally concealed firearm. He was housed in Clearfield County Jail for violating probation, and charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 7 at 9:59 p.m., police responded to a crash on Oklahoma Salem Road. A vehicle driven by Algie M. Labrasca, 45, of DuBois veered off the roadway and struck the right guide rail. This crash occurred because Labrasca was distracted due to eating food while driving. Mottman’s Towing removed the vehicle from the crash scene, and Labrasca was determined to be at fault and cited accordingly.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
Police are investigating a theft of a wooden “no parking” sign, brown and gold in color, that was located roadside on Forestry Road near Route 3002, Millstone Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway.
On Sept. 8 at 6:12 a.m., police responded to a crash on Toby Road. A vehicle driven by Kenneth W. Geick of Holdbrook, New York, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a house of Dagus Mines Road before coming to a final rest. Gieck was found to be driving under the influence and was charged.
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 5 at 4:42 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash at Runville and Stauffer roads. The driver, Emily Clark, 29, of Linden, swerved in the roadway and crashed into a guide rail. The driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center where a legal blood draw was performed. Charges are pending results.
On Aug. 29 at 7:53 p.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 E. A driver, Michael G. McKinnis of New Castle, 45, was following too closely and hit a vehicle operated by a 63-year-old Pulaski male. The male was transported by EMS for a suspected minor injury. Charges have been filed against McKinnis.
On Sept. 4 at 3 a.m., 780 MDMA (Ecstacy/Molly) capsules were seized during a routine traffic stop. at 1630 I-80 E. Felony PWID charges were filed and the suspect, Zhiqiang Zhu, 28, of Chicago, Ill., was placed into the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
On Sept. 4 or 5, unknown suspects forcibly entered a residence on West Sand Mountain Road, causing damage to the structure. Investigation is ongoing.
On Sept. 7 at 10:53 p.m., police made a DUI arrest on East Park Avenue. The arrestee, a 29-year-old Watsontown male, said he consumed alcohol while tailgating at the Penn State football game.
On Sept. 7 at 9:30 p.m., Matthew Williamson, 27, of Bellefonte was passed on State Route 150 by a 33-year-old Bellefonte female. Williamson followed the female to Sheetz and parked his motorcycle directly behind her vehicle at the gas pumps. The female exited the parking lot and Williamson followed. Williamson parked his motorcycle on the white like on Runville Road at the residence where the victim parked the vehicle. Williamson is being charged with harassment through District Court 49-3-02.
On Sept. 7, officers from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement conducted a minor patrol in the city of State College. Jeremy Michael Cych, 20, of West Seneca, N.Y.; Jenna Marie Grucella, 18, of North Wales; and Faith Elizabeth Mathis, 19, of Karthaus, were issued non-traffic citations for violating Title 18 –Pennsylvania Crimes Code Section 6308(a) –Underage Drinking during the Penn State vs. Buffalo football game.