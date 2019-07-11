State Police at Clearfield
On July 9 at 12:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on I-80 westbound at mile marker 115 for a one-vehicle crash involving a 2012 International Harvester diesel truck. The truck, driven by Bechir Cajuste, 42, of Roselle, N.J., was traveling westbound in the right lane and as it was negotiating a left turn in the roadway, it approached a disabled vehicle parked along the right berm of the right lane. The driver abruptly swerved to the left for safety precautions and lost control of the truck, causing it to cross the left lane and overturn onto its drivers side before coming to rest along the left berm of the left lane. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Lawrence Twp. Fire Co. for treatment of injuries.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to E. Pine Street for a report of a controlled burn that was too close to a structure. Police arrived and met with the fire department who assisted in extinguishing the fire.
———
Police responded to the area of E. 10th Street for a report of a male and female walking up the roadway arguing with each other. Police checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.
———
Police responded to Daisy Street for a disturbance. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police located a male walking along E. Market Street who had an active warrant. The male was stopped and was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
A citizen stopped on station to be fingerprinted for employment. He was assisted with being fingerprinted.
———
Police are investigating a theft from a Spruce Street resident. Police report that a package was delivered and was removed from the owners porch.
———
Police responded to N. 4th Street where a person located a syringe. Police were able to properly collect and dispose of it.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of a barking dog early in the morning. Police made contact with the owner who took the dog inside.
———
Police responded to a business for a reported theft. Police were able to identify the female. Upon an investigation the female admitted to removing the items withoot paying for them.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City
No report
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
On June 30 at 8:45 p.m., PSP responded to the 3000-block of Railroad Street in Mahaffey Borough for a domestic situation. Two non-traffic citations for harassment/physical contact were filed through District Court 46-3-04 against Nikalaus Esposti, 24, of Mahaffey. The victims were a 24-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, both of Mahaffey.
———
PSP responded to a crash on July 2 at 1:15 p.m. on Cloe Rossiter Road in Bell Township, Jefferson County. A 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by John R. Pisarcik, 74, of Rossiter was traveling south when he lost consciousness and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Sharon L. Cessna, 71, of Punxsutawney. No injuries were reported.