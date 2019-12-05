Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 5, police received a report of a male under the influence at Snappy’s Convenience Store along Clearfield-Shawville Highway. The male was to have been slurring his words and claiming to be an employee of Snappy’s. Upon arrival police identified the male as Cody Husted, 31, of Clearfield, and located him passed out at a customer table in the KFC restaurant.
Husted was escorted from the store while being taken in to custody resisted officers attempting to handcuff him. Husted was taken to the ground and continued to fight with officers until control was gained. Husted was found to have stolen merchandise from Snappy’s and be under the influence of controlled substances.
He was to be on adult probation and transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was housed. Husted continued to fight officers until arrival at the jail. Charges of felony retail theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness were filed at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office
———
On Dec. 5 at 9:34 a.m., police responded to a report of a physical domestic at a residence on Bloomington –Glen Richey Highway. While responding, it was reported the suspect, Harold Coates, fled from the residence via motor vehicle. Officers requested assistance from Curwensville Borough Police, who were able to make contact with Coates in the area of Zion Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Coates and his significant other were engaged in a verbal domestic and it became physical, resulting in the female victim suffering scratches on her arm and neck.
It was also discovered that Coates fled the scene operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, being DUI-related and that Coates had an active warrant through the Magistrate’s Office for an unpaid fine. Coates was taken into custody where he was able to make a payment and be released. Coates was cited for harassment and driving with a DUI-related suspension.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 25, a citation was issued to Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 268 in Curwensville concerning inappropriate use of funds derived from games of chance and failure to operate small games of chance in conformity with Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Code by failing to display rules for drawings. These charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge, who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.
In addition, the ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.
———
On July 31, a citation was issued to Buster’s in Clearfield for liquor law violations including failure to require patrons to vacate the part of the premises habitually used for the service of alcoholic beverages not later than one-half hour after the required time for the cessation of the service of alcoholic beverages and selling, furnishing and/or giving alcoholic beverages on Sunday between 2-9 a.m.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.