State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 4, 2019, Brenda Baney of Philipsburg wrote a bad check to a 44-year-old Brisbin woman for $90 at a location on Irvin Street. Charges were filed.
———
On Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., PSP Clearfield assisted Lawrence Township Police Department on a traffic stop on Clearfield Woodland Highway. The driver, Kevin Gianvito, 36, of Bigler was found to have a warrant and to be in possession of methamphetamine.
———
On Jan. 12 at 10:16 a.m., police investigated an incident of access device fraud on Caleb Street. This investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., police investigated an incident of bad checks. Amanda McGarvey, 30, of Madera was cited through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Jan. 29 at 5:15 a.m., a crash occurred as David A. Surra, 45, of Kersey was driving south on State Park Road. A deer ran into the vehicle’s path of travel and was subsequently struck by the vehicle. After striking the deer, the vehicle then pulled off to the side of the road.
———
On Feb. 1 at 11:37 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling west on Douglas Road. The vehicle was traveling in the right lane and as it began to negotiate a left-hand curve, it spun out, exited the roadway and tipped over onto the passenger side. Snowy road conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver, Broc M. Heitsenrether, 19, of Curwensville did not sustain any injuries. Heitsenrether was wearing a safety belt.
———
On Feb. 2 at 10:09 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 53 north of Wallaceton Road, Morris Township. Brian L. Troy, 38, of Kylertown was driving southbound on Morrisdale Allport Highway and lost control due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and impacted a concrete wall. The vehicle sustained major damage. The occupants were transported via ambulance to the hospital for minor injuries and for precautionary reasons. Morris Township Fire Department assisted at the crash scene with traffic control.
———
On Feb. 3 at 12:24 p.m., a 54-year-old Philipsburg man’s car was damaged by unknown suspect(s) on Hill Street.
———
On Feb. 3 at 1:38 p.m., police investigated an incident of theft on La Jose Road. A 65-year-old La Jose woman was convinced by an unknown party over the internet to send $500 worth of eBay gift cards to the actor. In exchange the woman was to receive $90,000. The woman never received any money in return.
———
On Feb. 4 at 9:39 a.m., police were contacted in regards to an incident of identity theft on McAteer Street. A 30-year-old Houtzdale woman related that an unknown suspect accessed her personal information and opened multiple accounts in her name. There are no investigative leads in this case.
———
On Feb. 4 at 5:46 p.m., a crash occurred as Pamela J. Lair, 68, of Morrisdale was driving east on Allport Cutoff preparing to turn into their residence. While slowing down to make the turn, Lair’s vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle, which fled the scene. As a result of this crash, Lair’s vehicle sustained moderate damage to its rear but was able to be driven from the scene. There were no known injuries as a result of this crash.
———
On Feb. 4 at 8:41 p.m., a 36-year-old Saint Marys man was stopped for speeding on Rockton Mountain Highway. Upon further investigation, it was determined the man was driving under the influence. He was also in possession of a drug. Charges pending toxicology results.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 11, 2019 at 4:46 p.m., police responded to a call from Interstate 80 on the westbound lane at mile marker 109.5 in Pine Township. A 33-year-old man from Mulvane, Kansas called 911 and stated that he was hit in the head with a brick two days ago and he had been drinking. The man requested assistance. EMS and police responded and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
Sandy Township
Jan. 31
A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Sykesville man failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle stopped in traffic on Route 119 at Beagle Road. No injuries reported.
———
A 20-year-old Penfield woman reported that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at her place of employment. Investigation continues.
Feb. 1
Walmart employees reported they witnessed a 44-year-old man taking items from the store without paying for them. The man left the store and was seen getting into a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived on scene the vehicle was traveling toward the exit and was pulled over. The driver and a passenger reported there was another man that had been with them, but had left the vehicle and the merchandise. Investigation continues.
———
A 34-year-old woman reported that her vehicle was hit by a tractor trailer while she was turning onto Quality Way. No injuries reported.
———
Officers received a report of a man walking down the middle of Rich Highway hitchhiking. The man was gone upon officers arrival.
Feb. 2
A 64-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that while traveling on Clear Run Road he rounded a curve and traveled off the road and struck a tree. No injuries and moderate damage occurred.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 20 at 10:13 a.m., police occurred as a 54-year-old Glen Campbell man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Glen Campbell Road. Further investigation revealed the male was driving under the influence of alcohol.
———
On Jan. 24 at 10:39 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on Hunts Run Road, Rose Township. Troopers observed a known 38-year-old Brookville female driving the vehicle. Through investigation, troopers observed indicators of impairment from the female driver and subsequently placed her under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Feb. 1 at 10:33 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Ridge Road and the driver, a 39-year-old Punxsutawney male, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
Sandy Township
———
A DUI checkpoint was held on Feb. 1-2 in Jefferson County. During the detail, members effectuated two DUI arrests and one summary disorderly conduct arrest. A total of 23 summary traffic citations were issued along with 42 written warnings.
———
This station is investigating an accidental shooting which occurred in a basement on Grand View Drive. This incident occurred on Feb. 2 at about 3.a.m. A known 13-year-old juvenile accidentally shot his friend, a known 14-year-old juvenile, while target shooting with a BB gun. The 14-year-old juvenile was treated and released at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for minor injuries.
———
On Oct. 26 at 11:09 a.m., police investigated an incident on Saint Jacobs Church Road where a suspect attempted to purchase a shotgun at the aforementioned location. The purchase was denied following a PICS check that indicated the suspect was prohibited from purchasing a firearm. An investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 29 at 3:17 p.m., a collision on Route 322 near its intersection of McGill. Samuel T. Wensel, 31, of Clarion was driving west on Route 322 when he lost control. Subsequently, the vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane, off the left side of the roadway, and struck a legally parked vehicle. The front seat passenger in Wensel’s vehicle was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected minor injuries.
———
On Jan. 31, troopers received a report of forgery from a known male who lives in Mahaffey Borough. The male reported receiving a bill from a debt collection agency for an account he did not open and services he did not receive. This incident is under investigation.
State Police at Ridgway
On Feb. 3 at 11:18 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 949. Roberta J. Mercer, 83, of Ridgway, was negotiating a slight left curve when she lost control on black ice. The vehicle struck the guide rail head on and spun clock-wise coming to final rest on the guide rail. No injuries reported.
———
On Jan. 30 at 12:19 p.m., a 39-year-old Kersey male was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Main Street in Fox Township. Upon further investigation, it was determined he was under the influence of drugs. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office.
———
On Jan. 31 at 1:49 p.m., a 51-year-old DuBois female was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Route 219 and upon further investigation was found to be under the influence of drugs. The female was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Charges pending toxicology results.
———
On Feb. 2 at 1:32 a.m. a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation on State Street. The driver, a 51-year-old Ridgway female, was found to have been drinking and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood alcohol count results.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 31 –Feb. 1, a crime occurred on North Eagle Valley Road when unknown suspect(s) removed a small window on the door, unlocked the door then removed a CB radio then fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
———
On Feb. 1 at 10:44 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-99 North in Benner Township for speeding. While making contact with the driver, Michael Blake, 22, of Clearfield, the odor of marijuana was observed. A search of the vehicle resulted in multiple items being seized. Police are investigating.
———
On Feb. 2 at 1:11 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop at North Seventh Street and East Spruce Street in Philipsburg Borough. Upon further investigation, a juvenile male from Osceola Mills was arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession.
———
On Feb. 3 at 2:18 p.m., police investigated an incident of retail theft at Weis Markets in Philipsburg. Charges are pending against Jollene Rabenstein, 39, of Philipsburg in relation to this crime.