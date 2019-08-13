State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 11, PSP investigated a disorderly conduct around 6 p.m. A citation was filed through District Court.
———
On Aug. 12 at 2:18 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of SR 322 and SR 53 in Decatur Township. The first vehicle, driven by Deborah Lamison, was making a left turn into the CVS parking lot from SR 322. Lamison failed to see the second vehicle which was sitting at the red light leaving the CVS parking lot. Lamison struck the second vehicle causing both vehicles to become disabled. Lamison was charged with vehicle turning left and no injuries were reported. PSP was assisted on scene by Moshannon Valley EMS and Philipsburg Fire Department.
———
On Aug. 4 at 12:11 a.m., a crash occurred near the intersection of Irvona Road and Berwinsdale Road in Jordan Township. The driver, Beverly Hughes, 30, of Cresson, failed to negotiate a right hand turn in the roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. Hughes was uninjured in the crash. Hughes was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was susequently placed under arrest for DUI.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of animal abuse on Turnpike Avenue. After investigating, police found the animal to be in good health and well taken care of.
———
Police were notified of a theft-by-deception incident on Clearfield Street. The investigation is on-going.
———
Police responded to a verbal altercation on Nichols Street. Police made contact with the individuals and resolved the incident.
———
Police were notified of drug paraphernalia on North 4th Street.
———
Police were dispatched for gunshots in the area of the Clearfield Fairgrounds. Police later determined the sounds to be fireworks.
———
Police assisted EMS with a patient on West 5th Street.
———
Police responded to an altercation between a male and female on South 2nd Street.
Lawrence Township
On July 15, police were called to Walmart for a retail theft which led offerers to filing charges on 27-year-old Katie Dixon for defiant trespassing as she was trespassed from the property in another state a few years ago. Dixon was also arrested for a traffic violation as well.
———
On Aug. 6, police were called to a residence along Glen Richey Highway for a possible burglary/criminal trespass. Officers were informed that a brother of the home owner entered the garage and removed several tools and tool items from the garage without permission of the home owner. Kenneth Mathews then loaded up a pickup truck full of tools and other items taken from the garage and then sped off when his sister confronted him. Officers are awaiting an itemized list of items removed. The value of the property is estimated at approximately $5,000.
———
On Aug. 12 around 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart for a report of retail theft. Mandy L. Wisor, 33, was observed by an asset protection manager concealing items on her person then underringing several items at the self check out isle before leaving the store. Wisor was found in the parking area with the stolen items and placed in CCJ.
Curwensville Boro
Police are investigating an incident of fraud involving a victim of Flibert Street. Police are reminded to protect their financial information and to also not give out information over the phone to unknown persons.
———
Police were called in reference to a child custody issue along Fredricka Avenue.
———
Police assisted the Clearfield County Sheriffs office with an incident along Rustic Road and Curwensville Grampian Highway involving a known female.
———
Police responded to a residence on Scholfield Street for a reported verbal argument in nature. The two females involved were located, however, it was found that there was no argument taking place.
———
Police responded to the area of Water Street and Filbert Street for a report of a cat that appeared to be injured. The owners were also on scene and explained that the cat was fine to which police felt that the cat was safe.
———
Police responded to a Schoflield Street adress for a reported suspicious persons complaint. Upon arrival, it was learned that the incident had occurred about 15 minutes prior and the suspicious person had been knocking on the caller’s door. No persons were located in the area.
———
Police received a report of a stolen bike from a High Street resident.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a small child on a four-wheeler. Upon arrival it was learned that no other vehicles were involved and the child was not injured, nor traveling the roadway.
———
Police responded to an Eastview Drive address for a reported domestic disturbance. Once on scene, it was learned that the incident was involving two juvenile brothers.
———
Police assisted Clearfield Jefferson CRISIS with attempting to serve a 302 petition. The individual was found to not be at home.
———
Police received a complaint of a Mastiff that was on a property along Schofield Street. The reporting party did not know if the Mastiff was lost or roaming the neighborhood. Police would like to advise animal owners to keep their animals on their own property.
———
Police are investigating a reported animal cruelty case involving a cat that the owner felt was poisoned. Animal control is also assisting in the investigation.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 12 at 1:14 p.m., a suspect was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw. He was under suspicion of DUI. The investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City
A 27-year-old Brookville woman was caught by Walmart employees attempting to take several items without paying for them. Charges filed.
———
A 30-year-old S. Brady Street woman went to the ER after she had gotten into a fight with her 42-year-old boyfriend that turned physical. Following speaking to both parties, officers found both to have injuries and neither wished to pursue charges.
Aug. 11
A 45-year-old Hanes Drive woman called officers again regarding her 45-year-old estranged boyfriend removed from their residence. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsy
On Aug. 10 around 6:25 p.m., a vehicle was traveling North on SR 36 into Mahaffey Borough. During travel, the vehicle struck a deer that jumped out in front of it. The vehicle leaked heavy anti freeze which disabled the vehicle. The driver called for a private tow. No injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 10 around 8:16 p.m., PSP responded to a domestic at 520 Elbel Rd., North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Sarah Brigger, 36, threw a beer can striking Andrew Brigger, 45, in the head. He than rushed her and yanked her left arm. No injuries were observed. Harassment charges were filed against them both at District Court 40-3-01.
State Police at Ridgway
On July 20 at 12 p.m., PSP investigated a pellet rifle that was found in a scrap vehicle at Novey Recycling in Weedville.
———
On Aug. 12 at 10:20 p.m., an incident occurred as unknown suspect(s) shot numerous rounds from a small caliber hand gun causing damage to multiple items at the Sandy Beach Park. The suspect(s) then fled in an unknown direction. The total amount of damage done by the suspect(s) was $140. Anyone with any information please contact PSP Ridgway.
State Police at Rockview
On March 18, Fred Hockenburry, 27, of Philipsburg used his brother’s information during a traffic stop.
———
On June 15 at 141 Mountain View Ln., Haines Township, Centre County, PSP investigated a cruelty to animals incident. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 8 around 2:34 p.m., a crash occurred on SR 504 between Honeysuckle Lane and Reservoir Road in Rush Township, Centre County. A sudden weather event caused a tree to fall across the road striking the vehicle in motion. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.